Education has always been a focus sector for Amazon Web Services (AWS) in the public sector, exploring new ways to harness cloud innovation to make education always available, personal, and lifelong for everyone. Building on that, AWS hosted a series of sessions including keynotes, panel discussions, and workshops over three days as an exclusive Cloud Partner at DIDAC India 2022, an expo on education and skilling sector.

The AWS Leadership team participated in a series of conversations around cloud technologies, expertise, and ecosystem support that can help accelerate edtech evolution. A panel discussion was held on ‘Global Perspective & Local Markets: Navigating the New World of Work’ featuring Haja Sheriff, Head- Not for Profits and Regional South Asia Expansion- WW Public Sector-India at Amazon Web Services (AWS) and ‘EdTech By and For Digital Natives: Engaging, Enabling, Empowering’ featuring Sunil PP, Lead - Education, Space, and NPO, Amazon Internet Services Pvt Ltd (AISPL).

Several workshops were also conducted, namely, ‘What’s Next in Education’ featuring Irshad Chohan, Senior Solutions Architect – Education, AWS; ‘Personalized Self-Paced Audio Learning Solution: Reviving Oral Learning Tradition’ featuring Sameer Dhamangaonkar, Founder and Director, Snovel Creations; ‘AWS Education Programs: Building Cloud Skills for the Digital Economy’ featuring Vikrant Satsangi, Education Program Manager, India and South Asia, AISPL; and ‘AWS Edstart: Launch & Scale your EdTech Business on AWS’ featuring Pallavi Vankateshan, Senior Program Manager, AWS.

Speaking about the Indian education ecosystem, Sunil highlighted how the pandemic accelerated a lot of the digitisation that has taken place across industries. “We have about 400 million students and 55,000 higher education institutions in India, making us one of the largest education ecosystems in the world. Unlike other countries, the Indian education system is a layered education model, the opportunity to grow and scale persists,” he said.

Along with the insightful and engaging sessions, AWS also featured some of their key partners/customers at an interactive booth setup. Edtech firms like Teachmint, NeverSkip, FlipLearn, Learnyst, Cadcon, Goseeko, LearningSpiral, Nuvepro, Practically, AspectO, Snehix, and Eduzo presented their innovative solutions powered by AWS. The booth featured solutions with an aim to improve learning outcomes with the AWS Cloud.