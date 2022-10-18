Conversational AI platform Yellow.ai rolls out ESOPs plan worth $43M

Customer experience automation platform ﻿Yellow.ai﻿ on Tuesday announced the rollout of a $43 million worth of employee stock option plan (ESOPs) programme for its global workforce.

Besides a competitive ESOP plan, Yellow.ai is also providing maximum flexibility to its employees by extending quarterly vesting post a one-year cliff period.

Co-founder and CEO Raghu Ravinutala said, "Yellow.ai is witnessing exponential growth globally. Taking our commitment to being an employee-first organisation further, we are democratising wealth creation for our employees to recognise their valuable contribution to this upward journey."

He added, "We aim to empower our employees to achieve their personal goals and contribute to the company’s business goals. We are confident that this will help drive further accountability, hire the right talent, create wealth for our employees, and implement our long-term vision more effectively.”

Yellow.ai enables enterprises to leverage its proprietary NLP engine and platform to build chatbots and voice bots in nearly 100 languages across 35 channels that automate functions like customer support, customer engagement, conversational commerce, and employee experience.

With a 900+ global workforce, the startup is looking to touch the 1000-employee mark by the end of this year. With a 3X annual growth, the company is exponentially expanding across Australia, Japan, Africa, Latin America, the US, the UK, and Europe markets, while strengthening its presence in India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.

“In the face of complex global shifts, including the Great Resignation and the Great Reshuffle, adopting a people-first approach is crucial today, and we are proud to launch an employee-centric programme that not only accelerates growth but makes it easier for employees to be part of the journey too,” said Neeru Mehta, Chief Human Resource Officer, Yellow.ai.