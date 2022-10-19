Startup founders' community PedalStart looks at crossing $1M investments in 6 months

Gurugram-based ﻿PedalStart﻿, a startup founders' community building platform on a hybrid model of incubator and accelerator, on Sunday, hosted the second edition of Hustlers Mela 2.0 in Gurugram. The event hosted 200+ founders and 25+ angel investors and seven micro VCs and angel groups.

The meet was structured around startup pitches for investment along with open networking.

During the event, four startups got soft commitments and eight were stepped-in for serious follow-up discussions.

The meetup saw the participation of micro VCs and angel networks like AngelBay, Faad Network, MiH Ventures, Mumbai Angels Network, Let’sVenture, Inflection Point Ventures, WaterBridge Ventures, Tremis, and angels like Mayank Jain, Ex-CPO and Marketing Head, Snapdeal; Sandeep Nailwal, Co-founder of Polygon; Ankit Tomar, Co-founder Bizongo; Annu Talreja, Co-founder and CEO, Accacia.ai; and few more.

Aditya Darolia and Manas Pal, Founders, PedalStart, said,

“We are expecting a $1 million transaction flow in terms of investment, business and strategic collaborations/partnerships through this networking meetup over a span of one year. This season was more challenging as we provide on-the-spot pitching and funding commitments for the startups.”

“It is a great and economical platform to network, interact, learn and network with some successful startup founders and domain experts from the startup ecosystem,” added Manas.

Over 10 startup founders from companies including PepsiCo, Cashify, Lal10, Flipkart, Square Yards, Snapdeal, Paytm, and many more were also present at the meetup.

Sorabh Aggarwal from Angel Bay said,

“Very honored to be a part of this spectacular event where I got to meet a lot of startups and fellow investors. Events like these are creating an environment in bringing together the ecosystem and exploring synergies. Look forward to the next event.”

The Hustlers Mela is a series of flagship offline investors and founders meetup where pitching and open networking is the core agenda and is only provided to selected startup founders. The event received 900+ applications from founders Pan India for screening out of which access was provided to 200 startups.

The event also witnessed the partnerships and collaborations among startups, SME and MNCs ecosystem.

Launched in 2021, PedalStart helps build founders through their startup ideas, with the help of ex-entrepreneurs, successful startup founders, domain experts and angel investors. The team at PedalStart claims to use real-life experiences over the traditional theoretical knowledge, to build startup founders.

