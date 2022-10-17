V-Mart buys Tiger Global-backed LimeRoad in distress sale

Retail company V-Mart Retail has acquired direct-to-consumer (D2C) fashion brand ﻿LimeRoad﻿ in an all-cash deal as part of a distress sale.

As part of the acquisition, the company is acquiring assets worth Rs 14.61 crore and assuming current liabilities of Rs 36.26 crore, V-Mart said in a stock exchange filing.

The sale is likely to help V-Mart strengthen its online presence through LimeRoad's user base of five crore online shoppers in Tier II and III markets.

This also comes at a time when the fashion startup is struggling to keep up with competition from online players like ﻿Amazon﻿, ﻿Flipkart﻿, and ﻿Myntra﻿. So far, LimeRoad has raised over $50 million from marquee investors like ﻿Matrix Partners﻿, ﻿Tiger Global Management﻿, and ﻿Lightspeed India Partners﻿.

V-Mart will also invest Rs 150 crore to help LimeRoad achieve profitability, it said in a statement. The listed entity currently has a network of 450 stores across the country, while LimeRoad is said to have achieved over two lakh downloads per day along with a gross merchandise value (GMV) of Rs 700 crore. GMV is a commonly used term that refers to the total value of goods and services sold over a period of time by a retail company.

LimeRoad will operate as an independent entity under the V-Mart label and the startup's CEO Suchi Mukherjee will continue her role.

“V-Mart is one of the strongest players in the value retail segment fulfilling the fashion needs of masses across India. With this acquisition we aim to not only acquire digital-first millennials but build our Omni-channel expertise," said Lalit Agarwal, Managing Director of V-Mart Retail Ltd.

The completion of the transaction is subject to necessary approvals and conditions from regulatory authorities, the statement noted. ﻿Metta Capital﻿ acted as an exclusive financial advisor and Saraf and Partners acted as legal advisor to V-Mart for this transaction.

(This story was updated to clarify the details of the deal based on the company's inputs.)

