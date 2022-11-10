Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Electric vehicles safer than regular ones, says Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal

By Sowmya Ramasubramanian
November 10, 2022, Updated on : Thu Nov 10 2022 11:06:53 GMT+0000
Electric vehicles safer than regular ones, says Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal
Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said electric vehicles are better and safer than regularly powered vehicles despite some instances of EVs catching fire.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of ﻿Ola Electric﻿, said the company's electric vehicles are safer and cheaper than regular vehicles, adding that Ola Electric is betting big on its plan to establish a system for large-scale manufacturing of lithium-ion cells next year.


Bhavish emphasised the safety of the company's electric two-wheelers—Ola S1 and S1 Pro, stating that consumers will continue to buy these not just because these are safe environmentally but also because they represent a "great product".


Speaking at YourStory's flagship TechSparks 2022 event, the 13th edition of India's most influential startup-tech conference, Bhavish said the EV maker will continue to prioritise safety and the needs of consumers.


He emphasised that the culture of safety was ingrained in Ola Electric right from the design and engineering stages to the customer sales stage.


The founder highlighted that there had been "only one incident regarding an Ola Electric vehicle catching fire", as opposed to media reports that noted several.


Bhavish's remarks come on the back of reports that Ola Electric's two-wheelers catching fire, with some incidents resulting in the deaths. Earlier this year, the company recalled more than 1,400 scooters in the wake of these incidents and appointed an external team to investigate the matter.


Rivals Okinawa and PureEV were also subjected to investigation after incidents of fires involving electric vehicles.


A report published by Reuters in April said a government investigation had revealed an issue with Ola Electric's battery cells and battery management system. The company responded that its battery management system was not at fault.

Techsparks 2022 GIF

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

HRtech platform Keka raises $57M in Series A round

[Funding roundup] Automovill, Up, Spintly raise early-stage deals

Drone startup Garuda Aerospace raises $5M to build for Armed Forces

Integrating multiple acquisitions a challenge: Good Glamm Group CEO Darpan Sanghvi

Daily Capsule
It’s time for TechSparks 2022!
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Pristyn Care aims to expand operations in South India, target smaller towns

Explore Rajasthan’s vibrant startup ecosystem at the second edition of DigiFest 2022 in Jodhpur

Integrating multiple acquisitions a challenge: Good Glamm Group CEO Darpan Sanghvi

EV agenda no longer set in the West, but can be in India: Bhavish Aggarwal

Flipkart burns over $3.7B cash in about a year till Sep 2022

Advertising revenue to drive future growth for Meesho: CEO