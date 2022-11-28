Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

How billing system integration in healthcare can make hospital operations efficient

By Tamal Das
November 28, 2022, Updated on : Mon Nov 28 2022 03:01:32 GMT+0000
How billing system integration in healthcare can make hospital operations efficient
The integrated billing system solution reduces or eliminates manual errors in payments and records digital and non-digital transactions. This helps in the critical process of reconciliation.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Indian healthcare sector is growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22% and is expected to reach $349.1 billion by FY2023. Hospitals, as they grow in scale and function, become complex and nuanced in terms of operations.


For example, billing is now not a standalone activity but a complex function which needs to be linked to several systems such as the patient’s digital health records and the hospital’s practice management platform. This is essential to facilitate a smooth patient experience as well as to adhere to standard business and audit protocols.


Payment service providers have a huge role to play in enabling a strong billing integration. The simplest integration involves the Point of Sale (PoS) device communicating with the billing solution to ‘push’ the payment. We can term this integration as a “push to pay” solution. Once this integration has been accomplished, the right APIs are activated at various points in the customer’s payment journey. The payment is initiated by the billing system interface through APIs and a notification is triggered on PoS terminals to accept payments via different payment modes. Once the payment is completed and the billing system is intimated through APIs, an invoice is printed through a completely automated process.


The integrated billing system solution reduces or eliminates manual errors in payments and records digital and non-digital transactions. This helps in the critical process of reconciliation as transactions are automatically logged, giving the organisation a simplified means to verify hundreds of transactions with ease.


In large hospitals, which have a high frequency of payments, this ‘push to pay’ integration is critical for the smooth running of the business. With integrated swipe machines, the business can save the overheads of reconciling such a huge list of transactions by month-end. Moreover, integrated solutions also help reduce fraud and cash pilferage at the counters and help reduce transaction completion time by 80%. 

Payment service providers also offer various other modes of integration—such as integration with the health provider’s own app. This is particularly useful in laboratory scenarios where the various SKUs can be programmed into the solution, making selection and payment efficient and customer experience optimised.
telemedicine

Representational Image

1039 people loved this story

Genomics startups tread D2C route to push for predictive healthcare

Today, various innovations in payments mean that payment services can be closely customised to business needs. A myriad of value-added services complements various integrations. For the healthcare sector, this could be anything—ranging from analytics to even inventory management and GST compliance.


Healthcare providers must choose a solution that matches their business objectives. Adopting the right payment solution can help achieve the twin objectives of efficient business processes as well as excellent customer experience. After all, in healthcare, experience matters.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

(Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of YourStory.)

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Meet the man who rose from poverty to build a multi-billion-dollar Web3 startup

PhonePe to acquire ZestMoney in $200M-$300M deal: source

‘The pandemic has fundamentally changed the way we work and the way we hire’ – 15 quotes from India’s COVID-19 journey

D2C retail brand RapidBox raises $4.5M Series A funding led by SIG Venture Capital

Daily Capsule
Dabur India’s D2C venture; Zephyr Peacock to raise new fund
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Dabur India’s D2C venture; Zephyr Peacock to raise new fund

‘The pandemic has fundamentally changed the way we work and the way we hire’ – 15 quotes from India’s COVID-19 journey

Zephyr Peacock to hit the road with fourth India fund by end of 2023

Coming soon: Dabur India’s D2C portal

Treasures, textures, themes—creative highlights from the York Art Gallery

Matt Abrahams, author and professor, on the ‘sport of communication’