Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
Brands of New India
More
About US
Meet the team
Partner with Us
MyStory
YS Research
YS Education
Learn By Yourstory
EnglishHindiTamil
Google Cloud

Google Cloud

View Brand Publisher

How automation on cloud can help accelerate business outcomes

By Ipsita Basu
November 03, 2022, Updated on : Thu Nov 03 2022 07:47:48 GMT+0000
How automation on cloud can help accelerate business outcomes
Hear from industry leaders on how organisations are optimising from cloud automation.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Cloud automation is the use of tools and processes to reduce or minimise manual intervention associated with configuring and managing public, private, and hybrid cloud environments.


Automation tools help optimal performance from the cloud ecosystem and streamlines activities related to cloud computing. It can improve efficiency by reducing the need for IT teams to manage repetitive tasks or make decisions about capacity or performance in real-time. Utilising automation to run workloads in a cloud environment over an on-premises set up can maximise budget and resources for organisations.


As enterprises, startups and mid-sized companies move to public cloud ecosystems, to bypass years of legacy technology processes and incorporate digital innovation, cloud automation has rapidly become a cornerstone for the success of setting up optimal cloud workflows.


Yet, the building of sophisticated cloud automation and the overall management of these systems across separate teams and functions is something often found lacking.


It is important to understand that cloud automation needs to become a central component of overall cloud strategy today. Understanding what can be automated in the cloud, which tools can help achieve automation and optimisation, leveraging cloud effectively at scale are imperative for organisations and industries, so that they can gain maximum ROI from their cloud expenditures.


The roundtable ‘Automation on Cloud for workflow optimisation’ will feature startups across industries to discuss how automation on cloud can help accelerate business outcomes, the need for automation for digital transformation, handling scalability and complexity of cloud environments through automated workflows, accelerating competitive advantage and optimisation of resources that are today helping organisations gain maximum ROIs from their cloud expenditures.


Hosted by YourStory and Google, the roundtable aims to bring stakeholders from across segments on a common platform to discuss technology opportunities and share best practices in automation that can help organisations to optimise resources and gain competitive advantage in future.


Amit Dixit, CTO at Zolo; Anilkumar Varma, CTO at MCXCCL; Manjunath Athrey, Head of Engineering, Yulu, Rashmi Tambe, Modernisation and Cloud Strategy Lead, Thoughtworks; Dinesh Varadharajan, Chief Product Officer, Kissflow; and Akshay Kapoor, Customer Engineer, Google Cloud will be the speakers for the discussion.


To all stakeholders, founders, experts, this is your chance to be part of the discussion with your questions and insights to understand how cloud automation can help workflow optimisation.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

SolarSquare raises Rs 100 Cr Series A funding led by Elevation Capital, Lowercarbon

CashKaro raises Rs 130 Cr in Series C round led by Affle Global

Byju’s preps for $1 billion IPO of subsidiary Aakash in the first half of next year: Reports

Amazon India to delist seller Appario from its ecommerce site

Daily Capsule
Vauld to seek extension on moratorium period
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

WhatsApp rolls out ‘communities’ feature to bring groups together

upGrad to merge all M&As into parent company ahead of IPO in 2024

Musk plans to trim half of Twitter jobs: Report

This startup is building technology that will help ships connect with each other to optimise capacity

FM Nirmala Sitharaman, creator of the iPod, and Nithin Kamath: 10 things to look forward to at TechSparks 2022

8i Ventures announces first close of second fund worth $50M