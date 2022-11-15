Menu
Contentstack raises $80M in Series C round co-led by Georgian and Insight Partners

By Sujata Sangwan
November 15, 2022, Updated on : Tue Nov 15 2022 13:11:31 GMT+0000
Contentstack raises $80M in Series C round co-led by Georgian and Insight Partners
Homegrown CMS Contentstack will use the funds to help global brands meet consumer demand for omnichannel and personalised experiences, and to recruit talent across India.
Content experience platform (CXP) Contentstack, which empowers marketers and developers to deliver composable digital experiences, on Tuesday announced $80 million in Series C funding. 


Georgian and Insight Partners co-led the round with participation from Illuminate Ventures. All three companies continue to grow their investment with Contentstack, contributing to a $169 million total raised thus far.

Contentstack said it will use the funds to continue supporting enterprise companies on their path to composable, empowering them to meet consumer demand for omnichannel and personalised experiences. 

The company will also use the funds to continue to grow and recruit in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune and Virar-Mumbai.


Georgian’s lead investor Emily Walsh will join the Contentstack board along with Contentstack CFO David Overmyer.


“We look for high-growth companies with great leadership and a strong work culture. We also love to help disruptors do what they do best,” said Walsh. “For all these reasons, we chose to double down on our investment. Contentstack’s ability to ensure customers are successful while also innovating at record speeds positions them as the leader in the CMS market.”


1142 people loved this story

[Funding alert] Contentstack raises $57.5M in oversubscribed Series B round


Homegrown CMS

Contentstack is the homegrown Indian CMS representing global brands like Chase, Holiday Inn, Levi’s, Mattel, McDonald's, Mitsubishi, and Shell.


"We are super excited to be among the fastest growing SaaS companies in India,” said Nishant Patel, Contentstack’s Co-founder and CTO.


“Contentstack was incubated in India-based Raw Engineering before it was spun out to take on a more global presence in 2018. Our mission is to help support and drive massive growth in the Indian startup ecosystem. Recently sponsoring the NASCOMM Product Conclave helped energise that mission; you can expect more of that to come.”

As the only headless CMS offering a solution to “integration hell” with Automation Hub, Contentstack claims to deliver a viable path to composable for enterprises.

By automating and streamlining hundreds of activities across technologies and vendors in real time, enterprises can now more aggressively retire costly legacy content management systems (CMS). This also allows them to unlock digital experience innovation more broadly and realise a significantly greater return-on-investment.  

 

The company’s flagship Care Without Compromise programme ensures cross-vendor support in composable environments. With Automation Hub and Care Without Compromise, Contentstack is at the forefront of the composable movement, which strives to set customers up for success in today’s rapidly changing business and technology landscape.


Since Contentstack’s Series B in June 2021, its expertise has led to growth in size and scale of use cases as more enterprises have adopted composable architecture at the center of their digital strategies.


Contentstack has grown to more than 400 employees and is approaching 50,000+ users in 70+ global markets. It doubled the number of customers served and nearly tripled ARR, while maintaining a 97% customer retention rate.


It claims to scale with the largest global brands – 42% with greater than $1 billion in revenue, 35% of them publicly traded. The firm also delivered a cloud-agnostic solution supporting both AWS and Microsoft Azure in the US and Europe.

Edited by Teja Lele

