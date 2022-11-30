Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Driving EV financing in rural and semi-urban areas

By Team YS
November 30, 2022, Updated on : Wed Nov 30 2022 02:01:31 GMT+0000
Driving EV financing in rural and semi-urban areas
Mufin Green Finance provides digital financing to users of electric vehicles and other components, such as chargers and batteries, in the B2B and B2C segments. It has disbursed loans worth over Rs 208 crore since 2016.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Hello,


‘Tis the season for gifts, celebrations, and viruses…


No, we are not talking about the annual flu season. Thanks to climate change leading to the thawing of ancient permafrost in the Siberian region, pathogens that have been trapped in the ice are now, well, not. Scientists have discovered 13 of these ‘zombie’ viruses, including one that is 48,500 years old.


In other news, India’s rich have gotten even richer this year. Forbes’ 2022 list of the richest people in the country reveals that the top 10 richest Indians alone are worth a total of $385.2 billion, up by 15% from last year.


Meanwhile, domestic benchmarks continue to reach new highs. While the BSE Sensex closed at 62,681.84 points, the Nifty50 ended at 18,618.10.


ICYMI: A video game console for dogs that dispenses treats!


And guess what? This could actually help boost a dog’s health.


In today’s newsletter, we will talk about 


  • EV financing for rural and semi-urban areas
  • Alibaba Group downsizes stake in Zomato
  • RBI to pilot retail digital rupee on Dec 1


Here’s your trivia for today: What is a conchologist?


Startup

EV financing for rural and semi-urban areas

Electric vehicles are the future, but at present, their costs are too high for users in rural and semi-urban areas. This is where Mufin Green Finance wants to make a difference by providing digital lending options in the form of income-generation loans to users adopting green technology.


Green financing:


  • Mufin Green Finance leverages manufacturers and their dealer-partners to reach out to consumers for various loans, along with service support. 
  • Its portfolio includes financing electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers, and other components of the EV ecosystem.
  • The company says it has reduced over 100,000 tonnes of carbon emissions through the EVs it has financed.
Mufin Green Finance


Ecommerce

Alibaba Group downsizes stake in Zomato


Alibaba Group will reportedly downsize its stake in food aggregator Zomato and sell shares worth $200 million today, according to a report. The share sale will bring down the Chinese ecommerce giant's stake from 13% to 10%.


Key points:


  • Alibaba owns a stake in Zomato through its two subsidiaries, Ant Financial﻿ and Alipay.
  • The stake sale is expected to take place through a block deal at a discount of 5-6%, with Morgan Stanley﻿ being the broker.
  • In August, Sequoia Capital sold a part of its pre-IPO shares in Zomato, reducing its stake to 4.4%.
Zomato's IPO Ammiversary - a choppy ride



CBDC

RBI to pilot retail digital rupee on Dec 1

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will launch the first pilot for its retail digital rupee (e₹-R) on December 1. The Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) digital token will have the same face value as paper currency.


Going digital:


  • The CBDC will be offered through retail for the private sector, non-financial consumers, and businesses. Wholesale digital rupee will be restricted to financial institutions.
  • The first phase of the rollout will be piloted through eight banks, including the State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, and Yes Bank.
  • The digital rupee will be available in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Bhubaneswar.
RBI


News & updates

  • Family matters: Tata Group will merge Air India with Vistara, which it jointly holds with Singapore Airlines Ltd., creating a behemoth in one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets. The deal will give Singapore Air a 25.1% stake in the merged carrier for an investment of $250 million.
  • Common cause: Elon Musk's declaration of war on Apple gives Spotify and Fortnite maker Epic Games a powerful ally in taking the tech giant to task over its 30% App Store fees. Musk also suggested Apple had threatened to block Twitter from its app store, although he did not explain why.
  • Legal trouble: Cryptocurrency lender BlockFi is suing Sam Bankman-Fried to seize shares in Robinhood that the FTX founder allegedly pledged as collateral just days before his exchange collapsed. The lawsuit came just hours after BlockFi filed for bankruptcy protection. 


What is a conchologist?


Answer: One who collects shells, especially for scientific study.


We would love to hear from you! To let us know what you liked and disliked about our newsletter, please mail editorial@yourstory.com


If you don’t already get this newsletter in your inbox, sign up here. For past editions of the YourStory Buzz, you can check our Daily Capsule page here.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

The Digital Workplace: Enabling Greater Agility for Businesses

Meet the man who rose from poverty to build a multi-billion-dollar Web3 startup

"No BharatPe without me," says Ashneer Grover as CTO, CPO lending and consumer quit

National Logistics Policy: Game-changer for India’s logistics ecosystem?

Daily Capsule
Driving EV financing in rural and semi-urban areas
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Agora’s masterclass put the spotlight on their easy-to-use low-code/no-code solution

Why startups should invest in security as they scale

Trends, careers, jobs – growth prospects for knowledge professionals in the digital era

‘Data will play a crucial role in driving hyper-personalised experience’—20 quotes on digital transformation

National Logistics Policy: Game-changer for India’s logistics ecosystem?

How Delhi-based Mufin is driving EV financing in rural and semi-urban areas