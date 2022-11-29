Alibaba to sell Zomato shares worth $200M on Nov 30: Report
By Sowmya Ramasubramanian
November 29, 2022, Updated on : Tue Nov 29 2022 16:48:26 GMT+0000
The share sale is expected to bring down Alibaba's stake in Zomato to 10% from 13%.
, one of 's biggest shareholders, will reportedly sell shares worth $200 million in the food delivery firm on November 30. The stake sale is expected to take place through a block deal at a discount of 5-6%. Investment bank will be the broker of the deal.
The Chinese ecommerce company owns a 13% stake in Zomato through its two subsidiaries,and Alipay. The share sale will bring down Alibaba's stake to 10%, the CNBC Awaaz report stated.
Zomato declined to comment on queries sent by YourStory.
The development comes amid a whirlwind time for the food delivery giant, just days after it witnessed the third senior management exit in a month.
Co-founder Mohit Gupta stepped down last week after a four-year stint. He was followed by Rahul Ganjoo, who was the new initiatives head, and Siddharth Jhawar, former head of Intercity Legends service, who exited earlier this month. Gaurav Gupta, also previously a co-founder at Zomato, quit two months after the company went public.
, another major investor in Zomato, sold a part of its pre-IPO shares in Zomato in the open market in August this year, reducing its stake in the restaurant aggregator and food delivery platform to 4.4%.
, cab aggregator , and also sold their shares earlier.
Edited by Kanishk Singh
