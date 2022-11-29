Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Alibaba to sell Zomato shares worth $200M on Nov 30: Report

By Sowmya Ramasubramanian
November 29, 2022, Updated on : Tue Nov 29 2022 16:48:26 GMT+0000
Alibaba to sell Zomato shares worth $200M on Nov 30: Report
The share sale is expected to bring down Alibaba's stake in Zomato to 10% from 13%.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

﻿Alibaba Group﻿, one of ﻿Zomato﻿'s biggest shareholders, will reportedly sell shares worth $200 million in the food delivery firm on November 30. The stake sale is expected to take place through a block deal at a discount of 5-6%. Investment bank ﻿Morgan Stanley﻿ will be the broker of the deal.

The Chinese ecommerce company owns a 13% stake in Zomato through its two subsidiaries, ﻿Ant Financial﻿ and Alipay. The share sale will bring down Alibaba's stake to 10%, the CNBC Awaaz report stated.

Zomato declined to comment on queries sent by YourStory.

ALSO READ
From Nykaa to Paytm, India’s internet firms remain under pressure on the bourses

The development comes amid a whirlwind time for the food delivery giant, just days after it witnessed the third senior management exit in a month.


Co-founder Mohit Gupta stepped down last week after a four-year stint. He was followed by Rahul Ganjoo, who was the new initiatives head, and Siddharth Jhawar, former head of Intercity Legends service, who exited earlier this month. Gaurav Gupta, also previously a co-founder at Zomato, quit two months after the company went public.


﻿Sequoia Capital﻿, another major investor in Zomato, sold a part of its pre-IPO shares in Zomato in the open market in August this year, reducing its stake in the restaurant aggregator and food delivery platform to 4.4%.


﻿Delivery Hero﻿, cab aggregator ﻿Uber﻿ , and ﻿Tiger Global Management﻿ also sold their shares earlier.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Fintech unicron CRED to acquire SaaS startup CreditVidya

"No BharatPe without me," says Ashneer Grover as CTO, CPO lending and consumer quit

CBREX, Intugine, Prodo, Suwasthi, TRST Score, Fibroheal raise funding

How payments is playing an important role in the ecommerce growth story

Daily Capsule
Urban Company grants stock options to 500 service partners; Accel announces Atoms' second cohort
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

CBREX, Intugine, Prodo, Suwasthi, TRST Score, Fibroheal raise funding

Uber launches tech-led safety features, strengthens customer support

Keenness to learn, explore and collaborate is key to accelerate your career, say experts

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (November 29, 2022)

How digital solutions are making traveling easier and more convenient

PMF 101: What makes the right product? Abhishek Gupta of Clevertap shares nuggets