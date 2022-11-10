Explore Rajasthan’s vibrant startup ecosystem at the second edition of DigiFest 2022 in Jodhpur

After a successful first edition in Jaipur, Rajasthan’s Department of Information Technology and Communication (DoITC) is organising a second edition of the Rajasthan DigiFest this year, to be held on November 11-13, 2022 at Government Polytechnic College, Jodhpur.





Also known as the ‘Blue City’ of India, Jodhpur is home to a number of startups across sectors and has a rapidly expanding tech ecosystem. Reflecting the portfolio of the rest of Rajasthan, edtech is the leading sector with startups focussing on exam preparation and test material for students. Agritech and D2C startups are also plentiful, with SaaS and data platforms catching up. IIT Jodhpur, through its Technology Innovation and Start-up Center (TISC), also incubates promising startups by students, including deep tech startups.





The Jodhpur edition of the Rajasthan DigiFest will showcase the state government’s efforts to engage with and empower the youth while incentivising digitisation and entrepreneurship, by providing a platform for startups, industry leaders, students, and other stakeholders to network and showcase developments in the IT and tech sectors.





With over 36,000 visitors over two days, the first edition of the DigiFest in Jaipur was a resounding success, seeing thousands of entrepreneurs, students, policymakers, and IT industry stakeholders attend the summit. It also saw Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot launch the Rajiv Gandhi Centre of Advanced Technology (R-CAT), a brand-new IT-focussed finishing school that would train youth in various new-age technology such as artificial intelligence, robotics, blockchain, and more. It also saw a number of MoUs signed between the DoITC and startups, as well as a combined government funding of Rs 92.7 lakhs to 18 startups.





The Rajasthan DigiFest Jodhpur promises to be a platform to help drive sustainable and equitable economic growth for the people of Rajasthan through skill training, expos, panel discussions, keynote sessions, and more. Here’s what you can expect at the Jodhpur edition:





Startup demos: The DigiFest will feature the largest exhibition of startups and product showcases born in Rajasthan. Over 130 iStart Rajasthan recognised startups will demo their services to potential investors, clients, and government officials, while product-based businesses will be part of a marketplace to sell their products. Portfolio startups from Jodhpur-based accelerator Marwari Catalyst and academic institutions will also be showcased at the DigiFest.





Knowledge sessions: Featuring industry leaders such as Alakh Pandey - Founder and CEO, PhysicsWallah; Dharamveer Chauhan - Co-founder and CEO, Zostel; Mahavir Pratap Sharma - Chair, TiE India Angels, and Rajasthan Angel Innovators Network; Nidhi Banthia Mehta - Entrepreneurship Facilitator and Mentor; Sushil Sharma - Founder, Marwari Catalysts; and many others, attendees will learn from their experiences and gain insights on topics ranging from building D2C brands, business models, and funding to nurturing startup ecosystems, Web3, and more.





Workshops: The DigiFest will also host workshops for budding entrepreneurs, creators, students, and job seekers, through workshops and masterclasses with a number of industry experts such as Shikhar Goel- CTO, Geeksforgeeks; Vanishri D - Co-founder and CEO, Spottabl; Sourabh Kumar - Founder- VidUnit and PunToon Kids; and Saloni Gaur - Content Creator, Comedian, and Influencer.





Job fair: To help boost the labour market in Rajasthan, the DigiFest will host more than 250 companies at its job fair in Jodhpur, with roles in industry areas ranging from information technology to consulting, automobiles, call centres, finance, manufacturing, and more.





Investor pitching: Venture funds Lets Ventures, We Founder Circle, and Marwari Catalysts will be hosting investor pitching sessions for startups.





Tech showcase: The Jodhpur DigiFest’s tech showcase area will focus on AR/VR products (augmented reality/virtual reality) that highlight heritage sites in Rajasthan, allowing visitors to experience digital preservation projects of UNESCO protected monuments, a 3D digital twin of Jaipur City, and 7D cinema, and lots more.





If technology, entrepreneurship, and learning are your passions, the Rajasthan DigiFest 2022 in Jodhpur is the place to be. For a detailed agenda and more details about the fest,