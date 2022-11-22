Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Fintech firm CredoPay forays into the Middle East

By Press Trust of India
November 22, 2022, Updated on : Tue Nov 22 2022 09:42:50 GMT+0000
Fintech firm CredoPay forays into the Middle East
Neo-banking and unified payment acquiring solution provider CredoPay﻿ has launched its services under the brand name SalisPay in Muscat, capital of Oman.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Neo-banking and unified payment acquiring solution provider ﻿CredoPay﻿ has announced its foray into the Middle East. The company has tied up with Oman's largest business conglomerate, The Zubair Corporation, to start its operations in the Middle East.


The leading fintech enabler launched its services under the brand name SalisPay in Muscat, capital of Oman, last week. SalisPay is a joint venture with Oman Computer Services LLC, a 100% subsidiary of Oman's largest business conglomerate, The Zubair Corporation (TZC). TZC has businesses in a wide range of industries including technology, infrastructure, investments, real estate, tourism, real estate, telecommunications, energy, and education.

SalisPay will be a one-stop solution for unified acquiring, multi-channel payment processing and connected banking solutions to banks, neo-banks, payment facilitators, merchant acquirers, fintech companies and ISOs in Middle East.

The joint entity will provide clients a secure, robust, certified, and scalable solutions through its platform-as-a-service (PaaS), software-as-a-service (SaaS) and managed services products.


CredoPay's Co-founder and CEO, Dore Swamy said that the joint venture with The Zubair Corporation will help extend the company's footprint in the Middle East.


"CredoPay is a robust platform which offers our clients faster speed-to-market, lower cost of installation, maintenance, and operations. This joint venture with TZC, the largest business house in Oman with presence and influence across Middle East, will help us capture the market in Middle East," Dore Swamy added.

credopay
1534 people loved this story

[Funding alert] Neobanking solutions startup CredoPay raises $5M in Pre-Series A round


TZC's Group CEO, Niels Bormans, said, SalisPay was part of the endeavour to pave the way for digital payment future of the region. "This innovative fintech platform is set to revolutionise how we make and receive payments in Oman and Middle East in the near future," he added.


CredoPay's Cofounder and CTO, Captain Siva Raja Sekhar Padala (Retd), said, "The platform is highly scalable, robust, and secure, and is certified by leading international certification agencies including PCI DSS and ISO 9001:2015. It is capable of processing transactions of RuPay, VISA, MasterCard, AMEX, JCB and many more international Card Associations."


SalisPay COO Anu Cherian Philip said, "With contactless and mobile payments on the rise, and in-person retail sales picking up momentum again, many businesses in the Middle East are looking to take advantage. It is our goal at SalisPay to be their trusted partner in this growth journey, supporting their needs for a seamless, digital payment processing and collection experience."


An established fintech enabler in India, CredoPay has a merchant base of 75,000 at present. The platform currently processes a whopping five million transactions per month worth Rs 700 crore. The cumulative Gross Purchase Value (GPV) of all the transactions on the platform till now stands at Rs 7,200 crore.


Besides transaction processing, the new-age platform also works as a marketplace for financial products with real time settlements enabling traditional financial product companies such as wealth management firms, NBFCs, and banks to embark on a digital journey and reach-out to larger target market. The 75,000-strong network of CredoPay provides its clients access to a large pool of associate to sell and fulfil their products on real-time basis.


Prior to expansion to the Middle East, CredoPay had operations in India, South Africa, Latin America, and Sri Lanka. It has plans to expand to North America, South East Asia, and Africa in the coming years.


CredoPay had raised a Pre-series A round of $5 million from EzSwype LLC and Zent International Limited earlier this year.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Glitch on Zerodha platform leaves users angry as they book losses

Bira91 raises $70M in Series D funding from Japan's Kirin Holdings

Z21 Ventures launches $5 million fund to invest in tech startups

How Jothish Kumar led Luker India to the top with the mantra ‘Why Not?’

Daily Capsule
Are Indian crypto exchanges safer?
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Coming up with the right go-to-market strategy

How real-time interactivity will drive the future of applications? Experts weigh in

Experts weigh in on why and how technology can empower businesses to do more with less

Carlyle Group sells 2.5% stake in Delhivery for Rs 607 Cr

AWS launches second infra region in Hyderabad, plans to invest $4.4B

Entrepreneur First doubles down investment in India to fuel early-stage startups