Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Homesfy, Relove raise early-stage deals

By Team YS
November 28, 2022, Updated on : Mon Nov 28 2022 12:52:38 GMT+0000
Homesfy, Relove raise early-stage deals
Here are the startups that announced early-stage rounds of funding on November 28, 2022.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Homesfy Realty secures $1.1M funding

Property technology firm ﻿Homesfy﻿ announced that it has raised $1.1 million from early-stage growth investors Girish Gulati, Dnyanesh Bhatavadekar, Neha Idnany, Yogesh Bagaria, and Amit Bagaria.


This funding announcement comes ahead of its planned initial public offering (IPO). The company has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for SME IPO with NSE Emerge.


The company said it will use the funds to support its expansion across multiple cities in India and fructify its plans to enter international markets.


Founded a decade ago, the Mumbai-headquartered company has an operational presence in four cities in India, including Pune, Bengaluru, and Delhi NCR. 


It recently initiated the process of acquiring EQServ, a Mumbai-based real estate broking firm. 

dollar

Image source: unsplash

Relove raises $700,000 in pre-seed funding

Relove, a technology platform that helps brands with circularity, has raised $700,000 in a pre-seed funding round led by Hearth Ventures with participation from Blume Ventures, as well as angel investors Anita Dongre, Aakrit Vaish, and Utsav Agarwal.


The company said it plans to use the funding to help more brands become circular, expand its product to additional categories, and launch its offline takeback programme in physical stores.


“This investment underlines our focus on circular economy and the need for greener lifestyle choices,” Shefali Chhachhi, Co-founder and Managing Partner at Hearth Ventures, said in a statement.


“Our decision to invest in Relove was driven by both the need for such a solution for fashion and lifestyle brands as well as a strong conviction in the founder's ability to solve effectively for this challenge, given their experience, passion, grit, and execution focus,” she added.


Founded in November 2021 by Kirti Poonia and Prateek Gupte, Relove offers resale technology that helps brands acquire new customers and build deep customer loyalty. It is live with 40 brands across multiple categories such as women's apparel, men's apparel, kidswear, and jewellery.

Certus Capital invests Rs 30 Cr in EON

Institutional real estate investment and advisory firm Certus Capital has invested Rs 30 crore in EON One, a Mumbai-based residential project, in a debt round. 


This secured debt investment opportunity will soon be available for investors through Earnnest.me, the digital neo-financing platform of Certus Capital.


Certus Capital stated that with the latest Rs 30 crore investment, investments through Earnnest.me have crossed the Rs 100 crore mark within months after its launch in February 2022.


“This investment in EON is a part of Certus Capital’s strategy to fund well-placed projects being executed by experienced developers in Tier I cities,” Ashish Khandelia, Founder of Certus Capital and Earnnest.me, said in a statement.


The company said it plans to deploy about Rs 500 crore in FY 22-23 in a secured real estate credit deal through Earnnest.me. As a part of its strategy, Certus Capital takes up 10-15% of each investment to ensure its presence throughout the investment cycle.


Certus Capital is also planning to launch its first category-II alternative investment fund in 2023.


(This article will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

"No BharatPe without me," says Ashneer Grover as CTO, CPO lending and consumer quit

Dailyhunt parent VerSe lays off 5% of its workforce, announces pay cuts: Report

The Digital Workplace: Enabling Greater Agility for Businesses

Urban Company grants stock options worth Rs 5.2 Cr to 500 service partners

Daily Capsule
Dabur India’s D2C venture; Zephyr Peacock to raise new fund
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Dailyhunt parent VerSe lays off 5% of its workforce, announces pay cuts: Report

Sensex, Nifty touch new highs on increased buying interest from overseas and domestic traders

Urban Company grants stock options worth Rs 5.2 Cr to 500 service partners

"No BharatPe without me," says Ashneer Grover as CTO, CPO lending and consumer quit

Here’s why Pure Storage is on a mission to wipe out disks from earth

TechSparks 2022: Decoding the data economy for the coming ‘techade’