Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Google introduces UPI Autopay option for subscription-based purchases in India

By Ishan Patra
November 15, 2022, Updated on : Tue Nov 15 2022 10:59:14 GMT+0000
Google introduces UPI Autopay option for subscription-based purchases in India
UPI Autopay would help users make recurring payments using any UPI application that supports the feature.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

﻿Google﻿ on Tuesday said that it is introducing Unified Payments Interface (UPI) Autopay as a payment option for subscription-based purchases on its app marketplace in India.


UPI Autopay would help users make recurring payments using any UPI application that supports the feature, making setting up subscriptions easier after changes to automatic payments in India were introduced as per the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) regulations.


“With the introduction of UPI Autopay on the platform, we aim to extend the convenience of UPI to subscription-based purchases, helping many more people access helpful and delightful services–while enabling local developers to grow their subscription-based businesses on Google Play,” Saurabh Agarwal, Head of Google Play Retail and Payments Activation - India, Vietnam, Australia and New Zealand said in a media statement.


UPI Autopay option simplifies the payment process after users select a subscription plan for purchase on Google Play. They can just tap on the payment method in the cart, select ‘Pay with UPI’, and then approve the purchase in their supported UPI app.


1084 people loved this story

Google brings its global rewards program to India


UPI Autopay was introduced under UPI 2.0 by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). UPI payment option was introduced on Google Play in India in 2019.


“We have invested in our commerce platform to add popular and effective forms of payment around the world to ensure people can pay for apps and in-app content conveniently,” Agarwal noted in a blog post.

He added that Google Play helps consumers transact in more than 170 markets. “We have also been focused on removing complexities associated with finding and integrating local payments, including access to over 300 local payment methods supported in more than 60 countries.”


Google's announcement comes after it received two penalties, in succession, from the Competition Commission of India (CCI), amounting to Rs 2,274 crore, for abusing its dominant position with respect to its Play Store policies, and anti-competitive practices with respect to licensing of its Android Operating System (OS) and proprietary mobile applications.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Iba Cosmetics raises $10M in Series B from strategic investor Believe

How Jothish Kumar led Luker India to the top with the mantra ‘Why Not?’

ReadyAssist raises $5M led by Howen International Fund SPC in pre-Series A round

You don’t have to buy a new iPhone every year, says iPhone co-creator

Daily Capsule
PhysicsWallah redefining edtech
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (November 15, 2022)

Iba Cosmetics raises $10M in Series B from strategic investor Believe

ReadyAssist raises $5M led by Howen International Fund SPC in pre-Series A round

BetterPlace Roundtable: The growing impact of the India stack for frontline workers

Consumer foods brand Yu raises Rs 20 Cr in Series A led by Ashish Kacholia

Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 people in coming days: Report