India up by six slots at 61st rank as per Network Readiness Index 2022

As per the Network Readiness Index 2022 (NRI 2022) report, India has improved its position by six slots and is now placed at 61st rank.





The NRI Report maps the network-based readiness landscape of 131 economies based on their performances in four different pillars—technology, people, governance, and impact—covering a total of 58 variables. The report has been prepared by the Portulans Institute, an independent non-profit, research and educational institute based in Washington DC.

According to the report, India secured the first rank in “AI talent concentration”, second rank in “Mobile broadband internet traffic within the country” and “International Internet bandwidth”, third rank in “Annual investment in telecommunication services” and “Domestic market size”, fourth in “ICT Services exports”, fifth in “FTTH/Building Internet subscriptions” and “AI scientific publications”.





NRI-2022 report states that India has a greater network readiness than would be expected given its income level.