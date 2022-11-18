Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

ISRO launches Vikram-S, India's first privately-built rocket

By Press Trust of India
November 18, 2022, Updated on : Fri Nov 18 2022 07:21:08 GMT+0000
ISRO launches Vikram-S, India's first privately-built rocket
Designed by Skyroot Aerospace, Vikram-S successfully placed three satellites into orbit, marking the entry of the private sector into space activities.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

On Friday, India successfully placed three satellites into an orbit on a rocket completely developed by a four year-old startup, marking the entry of the private sector into space activities, currently dominated by the state-run behemoth ISRO.


Skyroot Aerospace-designed Vikram-S, named in a befitting tribute to the father of the country's space programme Vikram Sarabhai, tasted success in its maiden mission. ﻿Skyroot Aerospace﻿ has become the first privately-held company in India after the space sector was opened for the private players by the Centre in 2020.


"I am happy to announce the successful completion of Mission Prarambh, The Beginning, by Skyroot aerospace," a smiling Pawan Goenka, Chariman of the country's space regulator, Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (INSPACe), said from ISRO's Mission Control Center in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

Vikram-S Skyroot Aerospace

Vikram-S launched from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh (Image: ISRO's Twitter handle)


The rocket achieved an altitude of 89.5 km and a range of 121.2 km, "exactly what was planned by Skyroot Aerospace," he said.


The rocket "worked as planned" and Skyroot Aerospace has demonstrated various capability of sub-systems that will go into the orbital launch vehicle, he added.


The rocket integrated into the launcher soared after lifting off at the prefixed 11.30 am from the sounding rocket complex at the Indian Space Research Organisation's Satish Dhawan Space Centre, here, about 115 km from Chennai.


The Mission unveiled by ISRO Chairman S Somanath has three payloads, with two belonging to domestic customers and one from a foreign client. The six-metre tall launch vehicle is one of the world's first few all-composite rockets that has 3-D printed solid thrusters for spin stability of the launch vehicle.


"This is a new beginning for the Indian private sector entering aerospace and a historic moment for all of us," Goenka said.


The three payloads riding piggyback on the rocket are from Chennai-based startup SpaceKidz, Andhra Pradesh-based N-SpaceTech, and Armenian BazoomQ Space Research Lab.


Vikram-S launched the payloads in about 500 km low inclination orbit. In a departure from the routine, Friday's mission was launched from the complex where sounding rockets were used by ISRO.

The Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota has two launch complexes, each capable of providing complete support for vehicle assembly, check out and launch operations for any kind of missions -- Low Earth Orbit, Geosynchronous transfer orbit. PSLVs and GSLVs are launched from here.


Friday's mission is considered to be a significant milestone for Skyroot Aerospace as it would help test and validate majority of the technologies in the Vikram series of orbital class space launch vehicles, including many sub-systems and technologies that would be tested before lift-off and post lift off phases of the launch.


'Fun-Sat', a 2.5 kgs payload belonging to Chennai-based aerospace startup Spacekidz, has been developed by students from India, the United States, Singapore, and Indonesia.


The 545 kg Vikram launch vehicle consists of the Vikram II and Vikram III series. The technology architecture of the launch vehicle offers unique capabilities like multi-orbit insertion and interplanetary missions, while providing customised, dedicated and ride share options covering a wide spectrum of small satellite customer needs, Skyroot Aerospace said.


The company added the rockets can be assembled and launched within 24 hours from any launch site.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Lenskart raises $40M from Chiratae, DSP India Fund

With its fleet of electric vehicles, can BluSmart solve commuting woes?

Ayurveda startup NirogStreet raises $12M in Series B round led by Jungle Ventures

Venture Catalysts ++ delivers 54 startups above $50mn in 7 years

Daily Capsule
Behind the scenes with Prateek Kuhad
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Lenskart raises $40M from Chiratae, DSP India Fund

How cashless transactions are defining the way forward for travel

‘Your personal brand sets your reputation’ – communication tips from Karthik Srinivasan, DesignUp 2022

How CSR could bridge the learning gap and contribute to skill development

Strong fundamentals make Indian startup ecosystem attractive, say VCs

Behind the scenes with Prateek Kuhad