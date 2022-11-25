Menu
Jio starts 5G services across all district headquarters in Gujarat

By Press Trust of India
November 25, 2022, Updated on : Fri Nov 25 2022 10:49:38 GMT+0000
Jio starts 5G services across all district headquarters in Gujarat
This makes Gujarat the first state to get 5G service across all district headquarters and it is also the biggest roll-out of the service to date on a trial basis.
Telecom major Jio has rolled out 5G service across all 33 district headquarters of Gujarat under its trial phase, the company said on Friday.


This makes Gujarat the first state to get 5G service across all district headquarters and it is also the biggest roll-out of the next-generation service to date on a trial basis.


"Today, Jio has taken a big stride forward by extending its True-5G coverage in each of the 33 district headquarters of Gujarat, thereby making Gujarat the first state in India to get Jio True 5G coverage in 100 per cent of the district headquarters. Gujarat holds a special place, as it is Reliance's janmabhoomi (birthplace)," the company said in a statement.

Reliance to invest Rs 2 lakh crore to roll out 5G services

Jio is providing 5G services to subscribers at no additional cost.


The launch of service in the state begins with the company's "True 5G"-powered initiative named 'Education-For-All', in which Reliance Foundation and Jio are coming together to initially digitize 100 schools in Gujarat.


"We are proud to share that Gujarat is now the first state to have 100% district headquarters connected with our robust True 5G network. We want to showcase the real power of this technology and how it can impact a billion lives. Education is a focus area for our hon'ble prime minister," Reliance Jio Infocomm chairman Akash M Ambani said in the statement.


The 'Education-For-All' initiative will connect schools with Jio's True5G, advanced content platform, teacher and student collaboration platform, and school management platform.


"Imagine the power of having 300-400 million skilled Indians joining the workforce in the next 10-15 years. It will not only give a better standard of living to each Indian but will also help in realising our hon'ble prime minister's vision of becoming a developed economy by 2047," Ambani said.


He said Reliance Foundation already runs a programme named Education and Sports for All (ESA), which enables and empowers youth at the grass-root level with quality education and opportunities in sports.


"5G cannot remain an exclusive service available to the privileged few or those in our largest cities. It must be available to every citizen, every home, and every business across India. Only then can we dramatically increase productivity, earnings, and living standards across our entire economy, thereby creating a prosperous and inclusive society in our country. This is our constant belief, inspired by our 'We Care' philosophy," Ambani said.

