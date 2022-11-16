Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Social networking app Koo plans on entering the US amid Twitter fiasco: Report

By Prasannata Patwa
November 16, 2022, Updated on : Wed Nov 16 2022 14:01:02 GMT+0000
Social networking app Koo plans on entering the US amid Twitter fiasco: Report
The Bengaluru-based microblogging platform is looking to enter the US, Bangladesh, Malaysia, and The Philippines, among other countries.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

﻿Koo App﻿, a multi-lingual microblogging platform, is harbouring global expansion ambitions looking at the roller-coaster developments at Elon Musk-headed Twitter.


Bengaluru-based Koo is building functions and tools for the platform to appeal to a global audience, and will initially target the US. As part of the development, which was first reported by The Economic Times, the platform will not charge users to get verified and plans on onboarding global leaders.


Apart from the US, Koo is also looking to tap into Indonesia, Bangladesh, Africa and West Asia, Malaysia, and The Philippines.


This comes as Elon Musk rolled out plans for Twitter to charge users to get verified, and then later had to make a temporary U-turn on Twitter Blue as parody accounts created havoc.

1316 people loved this story

Don't sell, build trust: Ankur Warikoo's recipe for social media success

A query sent to Aprameya Radhakrishna, Co-founder and CEO, Koo, did not elicit any response till the publishing of this story.


Aprameya, who co-founded TaxiforSure (acquired by Ola Cabs), started working in the regional language app space after starting Vokal, in 2016, with his former TaxiforSure consultant ​Mayank Bidawatka. While the Quora-like audio question-answering platform attracted a niche crowd, Koo (started in 2020) attracted a larger audience.


The microblogging platform, which operates in Hindi, English, Punjabi, Bangla and Kannada, among 10 Indian languages, took off in 2020. In the midst of over 50 Chinese apps being banned and the number of users coming online shooting up exponentially due to the pandemic-led lockdowns, Koo saw an opportunity to attract many users. Politicians such as Smriti Irani, Nitin Gadkari and Ravi Shankar Prasad, cricketer Virat Kohli, and actor Tiger Shroff, among others, have verified Koo profiles.


A few days ago, Koo also crossed 50 million downloads.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

You don’t have to buy a new iPhone every year, says iPhone co-creator

SphitiCap leads $9M Series A funding in Corrit Electric

Hi Hello, KheloMore, Vijya Fintech, Solinas Integrity, Deepsight AI and Yellow raise early round

Next-day delivery will be dead in 5 years: Dunzo CEO Kabeer Biswas

Daily Capsule
Funding winter opens opportunities for VCs
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

India's G-20 presidency will be inclusive, ambitious and action-oriented: PM Modi

Swiggy introduces sexual harassment redressal policy for women delivery executives

SoftBank to sell $215M worth shares in Paytm: Reports

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (November 16, 2022)

SaaS Central 2022: The secret sauce for SaaS startups to accelerate their growth journey

Hi Hello, KheloMore, Vijya Fintech, Solinas Integrity, Deepsight AI and Yellow raise early round