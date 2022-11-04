‘Global leaders should look at sustainability as a key aspect of their mission’ – 15 quotes on motivation and change

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 15 gems and insights from the week of October 24-30 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.





See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2021 on Entrepreneurship, Investment, Digital Transformation, Storytelling, The India Opportunity, Pandemic Resilience, Failure Recovery, Design, and Art.

You’re going to spend hours trying to find solutions to problems in feasibility, desirability, and viability. So make sure you pick something that you actually enjoy working on. - Sarah Toukan, Ziina





Understanding what to focus on at a specific juncture of life is a life skill every working woman in tech needs to master. - Mangalapadma Srinivasan, Verizon India

To live is to keep learning. - Kataoka Mami, Aichi Triennale 2022

The most important thing is to have confidence in yourself. It also is important to find that support network to give you that confidence and to give you that support system. - Helen Chen, Nomad Homes





An ecosystem of support first and foremost starts with giving women leaders a space to voice their needs. - Tara Singh Vachani, Antara Senior Living





Therapy has helped me unpack a lot of mysteries of why some of my behaviours have shaped the way that they have. - Akriti Chopra, Zomato

Together we can achieve incredible things. We will create a future worthy of the sacrifices so many have made and fill tomorrow and every day thereafter with hope. - Rishi Sunak, UK PM





Once we have come to this planet, we all have to leave it. What we do in between can make a huge difference. - Priya Babu, Transgender Resource Centre





Parents should treat boys and girls equally from the time they are children. For this, parents should first understand how equality drives progress in society. - Kausalya Shankar, Zha

Even though there is all this development in the world, food and nutrition, which is like the most basic human need, is still unmet for millions of people. - Raadhika Gupta, Foodshaala Foundation

Competition is a great opportunity that can possibly be a threat. But well, you really got to grow the pie. - Sridhar Ranganathan, Credibase





Infrastructure innovation and enablement can aid transformative institutes like schools to create even greater impact. - Mihir Gupta, Teachmint

When we look at everything that we use, there is some form of plastic or element that isn’t environmentally friendly. - Aditya Ruia, Beco





The rising trends include sustainable products and packaging, and health-conscious products such as fitness and wellness play a key role in consumer choice today. - Kamna Hazrati, TheYaYaCafe





Global leaders should look at sustainability as a key aspect of their mission and weave it into their corporate strategy to ensure business resilience. - Kishan Karunakaran, Buyofuel





