‘The only thing that will keep you going is your dream – 15 quotes of the week on motivation and change

In this journey, we will see failures more than success, and the only thing that will keep you going is your dream. - Aashutosh Yadav, A to Z Bath Solutions

If you believe in yourself, new opportunities will open for you. - Joycy Lyngdoh, Amazon

If we listen to our body when it whispers to us, then we won’t need to hear our body scream. - Deepa Kannan, PFNR

Study other artists works. Do meaningful work, not just pretty paintings. - Lisa Pingale, Monalisa Kalagram

Experimentation is at the heart of improving conversion, retention, and overall customer experience. It is an iterative process, which means you move on from one experiment to another and you measure the impact. - Kedar Parikh, Netcore Cloud

Organisations should focus not only on the economic well-being of the nation where they operate but also upon its social fabric. - Manabu Yamazaki, Canon India

Poor impact management due to decentralised data, lack of a business strategy due to insufficient understanding about goals and feasibility, as well as inability to scale up are other factors challenges for social entrepreneurs. - Rahul Nainwal, Runway Incubator

If more women work in the renewable energy sector, it can help with two Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): gender equality and environmentally friendly economic growth. - Siddhi Desai, Navitas Solar

Women have the ability to multitask inherently, which is one of their biggest strengths. When this ability is combined with a calm mind and overall wellness, the outcomes will be great. - Swathi Kulkarni, ﻿Elda Health﻿

Women have elevated sports at the global level. The success of women in cricket, hockey, and athletics is evident. - Shishir Hattangadi, MyySports

We need to continuously publish success stories of women who have gone ahead and followed their ambition post motherhood. - Aparna Kumar, HSBC India

It's up to women to reach out … and play an effective and responsible role by pulling up other women. - Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Biocon

Invest in an ecosystem — the relationships I have give me the strength to continue doing what I want to. - Akriti Chopra, Zomato

Whether one indulges in festivities and follows rituals or not, women usually tend to feel they’ve been unable to do what’s required of them — mainly if they belong to a traditional or orthodox household. - Shweta Papriwal, JM Financial

People believe you need to put family first or work first, but put yourself somewhere in that list too. - Divya Gokulnath, BYJU's

