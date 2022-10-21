‘The only thing that will keep you going is your dream – 15 quotes of the week on motivation and change
false
true
Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 15 gems and insights from the week of October 10-16 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.
See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2021 on Entrepreneurship, Investment, Digital Transformation, Storytelling, The India Opportunity, Pandemic Resilience, Failure Recovery, Design, and Art.
In this journey, we will see failures more than success, and the only thing that will keep you going is your dream. - Aashutosh Yadav, A to Z Bath Solutions
If you believe in yourself, new opportunities will open for you. - Joycy Lyngdoh, Amazon
If we listen to our body when it whispers to us, then we won’t need to hear our body scream. - Deepa Kannan, PFNR
Study other artists works. Do meaningful work, not just pretty paintings. - Lisa Pingale, Monalisa Kalagram
Experimentation is at the heart of improving conversion, retention, and overall customer experience. It is an iterative process, which means you move on from one experiment to another and you measure the impact. - Kedar Parikh, Netcore Cloud
Organisations should focus not only on the economic well-being of the nation where they operate but also upon its social fabric. - Manabu Yamazaki, Canon India
Poor impact management due to decentralised data, lack of a business strategy due to insufficient understanding about goals and feasibility, as well as inability to scale up are other factors challenges for social entrepreneurs. - Rahul Nainwal, Runway Incubator
[Year in Review 2021] 10 inspiring stories of people who made the world a better place
If more women work in the renewable energy sector, it can help with two Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): gender equality and environmentally friendly economic growth. - Siddhi Desai, Navitas Solar
Women have the ability to multitask inherently, which is one of their biggest strengths. When this ability is combined with a calm mind and overall wellness, the outcomes will be great. - Swathi Kulkarni, Elda Health
Women have elevated sports at the global level. The success of women in cricket, hockey, and athletics is evident. - Shishir Hattangadi, MyySports
We need to continuously publish success stories of women who have gone ahead and followed their ambition post motherhood. - Aparna Kumar, HSBC India
It's up to women to reach out … and play an effective and responsible role by pulling up other women. - Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Biocon
Invest in an ecosystem — the relationships I have give me the strength to continue doing what I want to. - Akriti Chopra, Zomato
Whether one indulges in festivities and follows rituals or not, women usually tend to feel they’ve been unable to do what’s required of them — mainly if they belong to a traditional or orthodox household. - Shweta Papriwal, JM Financial
People believe you need to put family first or work first, but put yourself somewhere in that list too. - Divya Gokulnath, BYJU's
YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).