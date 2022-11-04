Menu
Lionel Messi is BYJU'S Global Brand Ambassador for its social initiative, Education for All

By Sindhu Kashyaap
November 04, 2022, Updated on : Fri Nov 04 2022 03:43:37 GMT+0000
Lionel Messi is BYJU'S Global Brand Ambassador for its social initiative, Education for All
BYJU’S Education for all (EFA) is the edtech company's not-for-profit, social impact division and currently serves 5.5 million children across India.
Edtech decacorn ﻿BYJU'S﻿has announced football icon Lionel Messi as the first global brand ambassador of its social impact arm, Education For All. Messi, a player for Paris Saint-Germain and the captain of the Argentinian football team, has signed an agreement with BYJU’S to promote the cause of equitable education. 


In a press note shared by BYJU'S, Messi said, “I chose to partner with BYJU’S because their mission to make everyone fall in love with learning perfectly aligns with my values. High-quality education changes lives, and BYJU’S has transformed the career paths of millions of students worldwide. I hope to inspire young learners to reach and remain at the top.”


Messi also runs his own charitable organisation, the Leo Messi Foundation, which was born in 2007 with the idea that children should all have the same opportunities to realise their dream.

This association with one of the world’s most popular sportspersons is in sync with BYJU'S expanding global footprint and its commitment to make education accessible, equitable, and affordable for all.

Earlier this year, BYJU'S made history by becoming the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Byju's Founder & CEO Byju Raveendran

BYJU'S Founder Byju Raveendran

BYJU’S raises $250M in fresh funding round


The Greatest Learner of All Time

BYJU’S sees Lionel Messi as ‘The Greatest Learner of All Time’ whose passion for continuous learning has redefined the meaning of what is possible in football. 


Commenting on this announcement, Divya Gokulnath, Co-founder of BYJU’S, said, “We are honoured and excited to collaborate with Lionel Messi as our global ambassador. He is a once-in-a-generation talent whose pursuit of excellence, all-in mentality, humility, and reliability resonate deeply with BYJU’S brand values. He rose from the grassroots to become one of the most successful sportspersons ever.


She added, "That is the kind of opportunity that BYJU’S Education For All wants to create for the nearly 5.5 million children it currently empowers. No one represents the power of enhancing human potential more than Lionel Messi.

"It is not really surprising that the greatest player of all time is also the greatest learner of all time. I am sure this partnership will inspire millions of people around the world to dream bigger and learn better. As football fans know, with Messi on your side, anything is possible.” 

Football has roughly 3.5 billion fans worldwide, and Lionel Messi has a social media following of nearly 450 million. The long-term engagement, which begins as Lionel Messi embarks on his final campaign to win the FIFA World Cup 2022 as captain of Argentina’s national football team, will see him feature in campaigns promoting BYJU’S Education For All. 

Edited by Teja Lele

