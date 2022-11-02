Lotus Herbals acquires 20% stake in Yogic Secrets Healthcare

Packaged consumer goods company ﻿Lotus Herbals﻿ has acquired a 20% stake in Gurugram-based startup Yogic Secrets Healthcare for an undisclosed amount.





Yogic Secrets Healthcare, which is engaged in the business of research-based nutraceutical products, will be using the funding from the family office of Lotus Herbals to scale up its operations in India, according to a joint statement.





This will also help to expand horizons in international markets such as the USA, the UK, and Australia, it added. Yogic Secrets Healthcare was founded by Anil Khandelwal in 2018.









"With the Lotus Herbals investment opening new horizons, we see a tremendous possibility of catapulting us towards our vision to provide preventive, palliative and curative healthcare," Khandelwal said.





Lotus Herbals operates in the natural personal care and cosmetics space, with 7 brands and more than 12 sub-brands.