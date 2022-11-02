Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
Brands of New India
More
About US
Meet the team
Partner with Us
MyStory
YS Research
YS Education
Learn By Yourstory
EnglishHindiTamil

Lotus Herbals acquires 20% stake in Yogic Secrets Healthcare

By Press Trust of India
November 02, 2022, Updated on : Wed Nov 02 2022 06:50:08 GMT+0000
Lotus Herbals acquires 20% stake in Yogic Secrets Healthcare
Yogic Secrets Healthcare, which is engaged in the business of research-based nutraceutical products, will use the funding from the family office of Lotus Herbals to scale up their operations in India, according to a joint statement.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Packaged consumer goods company ﻿Lotus Herbals﻿ has acquired a 20% stake in Gurugram-based startup Yogic Secrets Healthcare for an undisclosed amount.


Yogic Secrets Healthcare, which is engaged in the business of research-based nutraceutical products, will be using the funding from the family office of Lotus Herbals to scale up its operations in India, according to a joint statement.


This will also help to expand horizons in international markets such as the USA, the UK, and Australia, it added. Yogic Secrets Healthcare was founded by Anil Khandelwal in 2018.


1826 people loved this story

Purplle's path to a GMV of $250M by FY23


"With the Lotus Herbals investment opening new horizons, we see a tremendous possibility of catapulting us towards our vision to provide preventive, palliative and curative healthcare," Khandelwal said.


Lotus Herbals operates in the natural personal care and cosmetics space, with 7 brands and more than 12 sub-brands.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Amazon India to delist seller Appario from its ecommerce site

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (November 2, 2022)

Meet the most promising ML startups selected for this year’s cohort at ML Elevate

Freshworks reports 33% jump in Q3 revenue on rise in new customer acquisition

Daily Capsule
Report card: Startup funding in October
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

How storytelling platform Pratilipi is revolutionizing the consumer content space using AWS

Leverage the benefit of dynamic asset allocation with Axis Balanced Advantage Fund

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (November 2, 2022)

[Funding roundup] MoEVing, AlmaBetter, Shivalik Small Finance Bank raise fresh capital

Cloud based SaaS technology provider Amagi raises $100M in a round led by General Atlantic

Startups for Middle India: stories and success tips for the next 500 million customers