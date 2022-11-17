Machine Learning-based digital marketing tools to streamline ops

Like all other industries, Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are seeing their application in the internet marketing space too. Easing the complex personalisation operations across marketing applications, such as content marketing or email, through machine learning, automation has improved operations for marketers to reach their consumers with branded content. The Machine Learning model does so by adapting to various cases on the back of accessible data fed into the system.





In digital marketing, Machine Learning caters to the company’s smooth marketing execution in a lot of ways by combining data sources, automating tasks, and by predicting campaign outcomes. Here is a list of tools that you may want to use today for improving and automating your complex marketing initiatives.

Email marketing

Being a fairly large contributor to revenue generation through online marketing, email automation is certainly the need of the hour for marketers to ease their work at the desk so they can focus on more revenue generation. To aid better delivery, and increase open rates and click rates which translate to maximised revenue, here are some AI email marketing tools for making your job simplified.





Seventh Sense

Using behavioral profiling of the recipients to suggest you the right time and date to send your email for maximum open rate and engagement, Seventh Sense is a marketing tool that predicts the recipients’ behavior with opening emails by tracking the particular day and time where they open their received emails one by one. Your emails hence don’t remain parked in the heap of unopened emails. A brownie point of the tool is, it integrates well with HubSpot and Marketo, making your email automation effective all the more.





Phrasee

One of the most difficult tasks is to choose from an array of subject lines that you think of. Approaching every consumer with the ‘one size fits all' subject line approach isn’t getting your emails to engage the best.





Based on an AI-based Natural Language Generation system, Phrasee suggests dozens of conversational-sounding subject lines which are in line with your brand’s voice.





Based on data-driven insights, this tool personalises language for each customer to ensure they are engaged with the brand through email ideally. A huge plus of the tool is, it can be fed with the results from one campaign to furthermore help it refine its further predictions by learning from the audience’s behavior for the past campaign.





Optimail

A preferred email marketing tool by many marketers, Optimail’s AI technology helps understand each subscriber’s behavior which is then used for personalization.





The tool will adjust the email campaign’s personalised content and timing by itself, hence leading the customers to move from thinking to taking action. Accommodating databases of all sizes, the tool integrates seamlessly with existing marketing infrastructure.

Content marketing

Content forms the most essential part of your brand’s marketing department. It dictates your brand's performance and hence you need to keep it contemporary and in line with the trend and consumer behavior for maximized engagement.





Be it blogs, your website, online fliers that you design, or just collaborations with online events, your content needs to be way ahead of what the competitors are doing. With the help of Artificial Intelligence, generating content automatically, automating chatbot conversations, and customizing news feeds can be simplified.





Here are some of the tools that you would want to subscribe to for fresh, legible content.





Grammarly

Most of us have already been using this tool to check grammar. From students to professionals, this AI tool helps correct grammar and suggests constructive corrections in sentence formations for better readability and effectiveness of the content.





Giving a measure to the engagement, clarity, and delivery of the content, the tool helps one correct their document to a good degree even in its free version. An annual paid subscription not only unlocks a wide range of functions through the tool but is also very cost-effective.





WebCEO

This SEO suite offers an array of tools to help you develop an SEO strategy for your website. Specifically, its Content Assistant tool uses machine learning to integrate different data sources and then form SEO recommendations by inferring the estimated impact.





HubSpot

Yet another preferred tool for content marketing using AI is HubSpot’s SEO tool. Revealing original content ideas and topics, this tool will create a high engagement rate with your audience and in the Search Engine Results Page. Accessing tons of similar posts before suggesting topics, the tool helps steer clear of repetitive content used by competitors.

Ecommerce marketing

The main channel of revenue generation for several businesses, ecommerce marketplaces need to constantly understand large customer data sets to suggest relevant and better products/ services.





Yotpo is a tool whose deep learning technology understands customer reviews that can lead you to improvise your marketing content for new customers. Picking on the key topics raised by the customers related to the product and their thoughts about it, the tool extracts relevant reviews and showcases them in a smart display to convert leads into customers.

Furthermore, helping you segregate reviews, the tool helps score reviews and flag negative ones.





With that said, machine learning remains a key topic of discussion, and its versatility of application across industries. As marketing uses a sea of consumer data, machine learning holds great value in the marketing industry.





Machine Learning is going on the root level of taking over manual tasks from employees, which leaves them with time and mental peace to attend to other tasks, hence increasing the overall productivity of the team. Having said that, the demand for machine learning marketing solutions is only rising which shall soon lead to the birth of an ecosystem of Machine-Learning-as-a-Service (MLaaS) platforms.





The only challenge at hand currently remains is that the companies don’t know what kind of usage of machine learning tools they really require to streamline their digital marketing operations. It is best to understand the need and then subscribe to the tools accordingly to avert any confusion from stemming between the technology and the employ