Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil
Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki

View Brand Publisher

Maruti Suzuki starts accepting entries from startups for its eighth cohort of MAIL Program

By Team YS
November 28, 2022, Updated on : Mon Nov 28 2022 07:24:32 GMT+0000
Maruti Suzuki starts accepting entries from startups for its eighth cohort of MAIL Program
Maruti Suzuki-accelerated startups are disrupting the innovation ecosystem as MAIL is driving into a new chapter of mobility. Startups offering solutions in digital, technology, mobility, and automobile space can apply to the program.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Leveraging technology and innovation capabilities of startups, the Maruti Suzuki MAIL program turns these innovative ideas into practical and disruptive solutions. Since the initiation of the MAIL program in 2019, the company has made consistent efforts to strengthen innovation in the areas of mobility and automobile solutions. MAIL has successfully engaged with 42 startups across 7 cohorts. It has effectively enabled 22 POCs and onboarded 10 startups as business partners.


Maruti Suzuki is now inviting applications for Cohort 8 of the MAIL program. MAIL, a corporate accelerator, engages with early-stage startups through a comprehensively structured program that is backed by GHV accelerator, an Indo-Japanese early stage seed fund. The philosophy of the MAIL program is to ‘Innovate-Collaborate-Co-create’.


It is a six-month long program that accelerates the growth of startups in MVP stage through rapid prototyping and development. MAIL offers extensive mentorship and handholding to startups by industry experts from the domestic as well as international startup ecosystem. Additionally, the team thoroughly validates their solutions through the vast Maruti Suzuki test bed. The winning startups will get an opportunity to undertake a paid Proof-of-Concept (PoC) with Maruti Suzuki and furthers the possibility of Going-to-Market together. The program is also backed by Maruti Suzuki Innovation Fund which provides startups an opportunity to secure strategic investment and funding.


Startups offering solutions in digital, technology, mobility and automobile space can apply to the program. The solutions range across business domains such as Engineering, Information Technology, Logistics, Marketing & Sales, Production, Service, Spare Parts and Supply Chain. These fields provide vast test beds to the startups to enhance and improvise their solutions, while simultaneously adding immense business value to Maruti Suzuki’s operations.

MAIL program structure

Apply Online: Startups have to apply and register their organisations /ideas for the MAIL program. Post this, applications are screened for the next round.


Selection and onboarding: After screening, startups with feasible, cost-effective, and unique ideas are selected for the program.


Product assessment and roadmap optimisation: After products are assessed a roadmap is defined to bring in innovative strategies to achieve the intended idea.


Demo Day: Participating startups can pitch and present their ideas to industry experts, helping nurture tie-ups with top brands for funding, and so on.


Cohort winners startups: At the end, the winning startups would get an opportunity to do a paid Proof of Concept (POC) with Maruti Suzuki.


A comprehensive program structure is built to engage with startups and offer exclusive benefits to them.

Benefits to startups

01. Go to Market faster with Maruti Suzuki

02. Validate solutions & refine your offering with Maruti Suzuki’s Test Bed

03. Paid Proof of Concept

04. Attract compelling investments

05. Extensive mentorship and networking trip to Japan


Interested startups across India can apply for the program here,

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

"No BharatPe without me," says Ashneer Grover as CTO, CPO lending and consumer quit

Dailyhunt parent VerSe lays off 5% of its workforce, announces pay cuts: Report

The Digital Workplace: Enabling Greater Agility for Businesses

Urban Company grants stock options worth Rs 5.2 Cr to 500 service partners

Daily Capsule
Dabur India’s D2C venture; Zephyr Peacock to raise new fund
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Dailyhunt parent VerSe lays off 5% of its workforce, announces pay cuts: Report

Sensex, Nifty touch new highs on increased buying interest from overseas and domestic traders

Urban Company grants stock options worth Rs 5.2 Cr to 500 service partners

"No BharatPe without me," says Ashneer Grover as CTO, CPO lending and consumer quit

Here’s why Pure Storage is on a mission to wipe out disks from earth

Homesfy, Relove raise early-stage deals