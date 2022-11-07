Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
Brands of New India
More
About US
Meet the team
Partner with Us
MyStory
YS Research
YS Education
Learn By Yourstory
EnglishHindiTamil

Okinawa’s revenue crosses Rs 800 Cr in FY22: Report

By Ayshwaria Lakshmi
November 07, 2022, Updated on : Mon Nov 07 2022 10:48:42 GMT+0000
Okinawa’s revenue crosses Rs 800 Cr in FY22: Report
EV manufacturer Okinawa reports a 7X growth for FY22 while its profits had a 16.5X growth.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Gurugram-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer ﻿Okinawa﻿ Autotech reported a revenue of Rs 822 crore in FY22 as against Rs 118 crore in FY21—a 7X growth.


Seven-year-old Okinawa has launched eight different electric two-wheeler vehicles including Praisepro, IPraise+, Okhi-90, Ridge+, LITE, R30, and Dual to date. Around 91% of the total collection came from the sale of vehicles while the rest of the income is from the sale of spare parts and scrap, as reported by Entracker.


According to Vahaan portal, in the month of October, the company registered 14,926 vehicles and for November, 2,345 vehicles were registered to date.

In FY 2022, the company claims to have achieved a sales milestone of about 100,000 units.
okinawa

Okinawa electric two-wheeler

1868 people loved this story

This woman entrepreneur wants to revolutionise the electric two-wheeler segment in India

With around 7X growth in its scale, the profits of the company jumped 16.3X to Rs 89.5 crore in FY22 from Rs 5.5 crore in FY21. Backing strong fundamentals, the company spent Rs 0.85 to earn a single unit of operating revenue.


For the two-wheeler manufacturing firm, the cost of procurement was the largest cost centre forming around 89% of the total cost, which surged 7.5X to Rs 627 crore in FY22, according to the report.


During the period, employee benefits expenses rose 4X to Rs 24.5 crore, whereas the cost of advertising and promotion for the company also grew 3.8X to Rs 16.2 crore in FY22.


Okinawa added another Rs 18 crore as freight cost, pushing overall cost 6.3X to Rs 701 crore in FY22 from Rs 111 crore in the preceding fiscal year (FY21).

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Edtech unicorn Unacademy lays off 10pc of workforce: report

Ride an EV without buying one

upGrad to launch offline higher education brand UGDX with $30M investment

Meet the most promising ML startups selected for this year’s cohort at ML Elevate

Daily Capsule
Where are you, ‘Meta’-verse?
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Edtech unicorn Unacademy lays off 10pc of workforce: report

upGrad to launch offline higher education brand UGDX with $30M investment

PB Fintech narrows down losses, revenue doubles in Q2 FY23

Co-working firm Awfis plans IPO by December 2023

Flipkart losses widened to over Rs 7,800 Cr in FY22

A unique opportunity for startups to pitch their business ideas to leading Japanese corporates at TechSparks 2022