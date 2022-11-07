Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
Brands of New India
More
About US
Meet the team
Partner with Us
MyStory
YS Research
YS Education
Learn By Yourstory
EnglishHindiTamil

PB Fintech narrows down losses, revenue doubles in Q2 FY23

By Team YS
November 07, 2022, Updated on : Mon Nov 07 2022 14:22:23 GMT+0000
PB Fintech narrows down losses, revenue doubles in Q2 FY23
PB Fintech said its revenue for the quarter of FY23 more than doubled (105% YoY) to Rs 573.47 crore from Rs 279.58 crore in the same quarter last year.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

﻿PB Fintech﻿, the parent company of ﻿PolicyBazaar﻿ and Paisabazaar, on Monday shared the results for the second quarter of FY23. It narrowed down its losses to Rs 186.63 crore for the July-September 2022 quarter, compared to Rs 204.44 crore in the same quarter last year. 


The company’s revenue from operations for the period jumped 105% to Rs 573.47 crore from Rs 279.58 crore reported in Q2 FY22.


The total income almost doubled from Rs 300 crore to Rs 633.3 crore, while the expenses shot up from Rs 504.23 crore to Rs 820 crore in the said period.

insurance
1375 people loved this story

Flipkart losses widened to over Rs 7,800 Cr in FY22

“While there has been an industry slowdown in retail protection sales, we delivered 34% growth in health insurance premiums and 29% in life insurance new biz premiums, which is 2-5X of the industry. We stay confident of being adjusted EBITDA positive by Q4 this year,” the company said in a BSE filing. 

On the other hand, the insurance premium for the quarter came in at Rs 2,545 crore, growing at 79% YoY, while credit disbursal was at Rs 2,922 crore, up 94% YoY, the firm said in a release. 


The company’s overall lending business grew 94% YoY, clocking a monthly run rate of Rs 12,000 crore disbursal and five lakh credit card issuances on an annualised basis.


“Over 31 million customers have accessed credit score on our Paisabazaar platform from 824 towns,” it added, while highlighting that co-created products like Step-up Card and Duet Credit Card were gaining traction.


“We expect our credit business to be Adjusted Ebitda positive by Q4,” the company said.  


PB Fintech closed at Rs 384 on BSE, up by 1.92%.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Edtech unicorn Unacademy lays off 10pc of workforce: report

Okinawa’s revenue crosses Rs 800 Cr in FY22: Report

Ride an EV without buying one

upGrad to launch offline higher education brand UGDX with $30M investment

Daily Capsule
Where are you, ‘Meta’-verse?
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Edtech unicorn Unacademy lays off 10pc of workforce: report

upGrad to launch offline higher education brand UGDX with $30M investment

Co-working firm Awfis plans IPO by December 2023

Flipkart losses widened to over Rs 7,800 Cr in FY22

A unique opportunity for startups to pitch their business ideas to leading Japanese corporates at TechSparks 2022

Greencell receives $55 million financing from leading DFI’S ADB, AIIB