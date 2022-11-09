Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Razorpay launches new lending solution for fintechs, NBFCs under RBI's guidelines

By Team YS
November 09, 2022, Updated on : Wed Nov 09 2022 11:16:08 GMT+0000
Razorpay launches new lending solution for fintechs, NBFCs under RBI's guidelines
The new solution will automate direct disbursals and repayments between the borrower’s and the regulated entity’s accounts, in adherence to new digital lending guidelines issued by RBI.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The business banking platform of ﻿Razorpay﻿, RazorpayX, has launched a digital lending solution for NBFCs and fintechs—Digital Lending 2.0—in adherence to the new digital lending guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).  


Until now, NBFCs transferred the money into third-party pool accounts or fintech accounts from where the funds were further disbursed by fintechs to their borrowers. However, following the latest guidelines, transferring money via a pass-through account/pool account of any third-party/fintechs is no longer compliant. 


As per the company, the new solution will help in automating direct disbursals and repayments between the borrower’s and the regulated entity’s account, making NBFCs and fintechs work together efficiently.


It further informed that the full-stack lending suite would enable lenders to automate direct money transfers between the lender’s and borrower’s account, and manage multiple fintech partners using a single current account besides auto-reconcile millions of transactions with their transaction status. 

“With RBI’s deadline making it mandatory for businesses to move to newer and compliant processes by November 30, 2022, it was essential for us to take into account the needs of our customers and come up with a solution that can help them transition into the future of digital lending with utmost ease and confidence,” Rahul Kothari, Chief Business Officer, Razorpay said. 

The new digital lending guidelines announced by the central bank has made it mandatory for disbursals and repayments to take place directly between the accounts of regulated lenders (NBFCs or banks) and borrowers. This forced lending merchants rethink their payment infrastructure and figure out a new way to transfer money to their borrowers without any pass-through account/pool account of any third-party/fintechs.


The company said its has already onboarded few players, including Kisetsu Saison Finance India and MoneyTap. 

 

RazorpayX currently serves over 30,000 businesses and claims to process transactions for over 20% of all UPI-registered users in India. The firm’s payouts platform has seen over 200% growth, disbursing payouts with an annualised money movement of over $30 billion.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

HRtech platform Keka raises $57M in Series A round

Global Dental Services raises $66M led by Investcorp

Petcare startup Supertails raises $10M in Series A led by Fireside Ventures

Masai School raises $10M in Series B, onboards Mithali Raj, Bhaichung Bhutia as investors

Daily Capsule
KuCoin’s emerging markets strategies
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Meet the impressive line-up of speakers for the Indian Fintech track at TechSparks 2022

Big Data Big Tech — a curated line-up of industry leaders and experts at TechSparks 2022

Global Dental Services raises $66M led by Investcorp

By women, for women: Here’s what you can expect from the Mother-Verse track at TechSparks 2022

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announces 11,000 job cuts

From the rise of gaming to the future of healthtech: Here are some tracks to follow closely at TechSparks 2022