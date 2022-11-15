Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

ReadyAssist raises $5M led by Howen International Fund SPC in pre-Series A round

By Sujata Sangwan
November 15, 2022, Updated on : Tue Nov 15 2022 10:59:10 GMT+0000
ReadyAssist raises $5M led by Howen International Fund SPC in pre-Series A round
The funds will be deployed to further enhance the service network to bring in speed and availability through technology across every nook and corner of India.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Bengaluru-based roadside assistance startup ReadyAssist has raised $5 million as part of its ongoing pre-Series A round led by Howen International Fund, SPC.


The funding is aligned with the company’s growth plans and vision to provide a 24/7, worry-free driving experience to vehicle owners across India, through its network of skilled service providers connected through technology, according to a statement.

 

While ReadyAssist has been predominantly working with large B2B partners, the capital raised will now be leveraged to make roadside assistance even more accessible to direct consumers through its B2C subscription model. ReadyAssist already has a base of more than 600,000 active subscribed customers, with 50% of them being cars and 10% EVs.


The funds will also be deployed to enhance the service network further to bring in speed and availability through technology across every nook and corner of India. The top 50 cities in India have been selected by ReadyAssist for building and nurturing the EV skill sets in mechanics, during the first phase.

1893 people loved this story

[Funding alert] Vehicle repair startup ReadyAssist raises $1M in seed round


“ReadyAssist has always been driven to ensure maximum availability of our services to every customer in the country even during the most difficult days. This funding will definitely help us add wings to our service and ensure that India witnesses an uncompromised 24/7 road-side assistance from ReadyAssist across the country in the months and years ahead. Supporting the Indian EV ecosystem and adding speed to our services will have our special focus," said Vimal Singh SV, Founder and CEO of ReadyAssist.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Iba Cosmetics raises $10M in Series B from strategic investor Believe

How Jothish Kumar led Luker India to the top with the mantra ‘Why Not?’

You don’t have to buy a new iPhone every year, says iPhone co-creator

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (November 15, 2022)

Daily Capsule
PhysicsWallah redefining edtech
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (November 15, 2022)

Iba Cosmetics raises $10M in Series B from strategic investor Believe

Google introduces UPI Autopay option for subscription-based purchases in India

BetterPlace Roundtable: The growing impact of the India stack for frontline workers

Consumer foods brand Yu raises Rs 20 Cr in Series A led by Ashish Kacholia

Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 people in coming days: Report