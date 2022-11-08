Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Sale of electric cars surged 268%: smallcase subsidiary report

By Ayshwaria Lakshmi
November 08, 2022, Updated on : Tue Nov 08 2022 14:10:59 GMT+0000
Sale of electric cars surged 268%: smallcase subsidiary report
The electric two-wheeler segment also witnessed an exponential 404% growth due to a lower base witnessed last year.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The sale of electric cars (e4w) surged 268% to 18,142 units in H1FY23, compared to just 4,932 units sold during the same period last year, as per a study done by Windmill Capital, a SEBI-registered Research Analyst (RA) and a wholly-owned subsidiary of ﻿Smallcase﻿ Technologies.


The report also said that the cumulative retail sales of electric two-wheelers (e2w) during the first half of FY23 was 2,77,910 units. It said the exponential 404% growth in the sale of e2w is due to a lower base witnessed last year.


The sales figure last year in the same period was just 55,147 units. Monthly unit sales of e2w crossed the 50,000 unit mark for the first time in August 2022, improving further to 68,324 two-wheeler EVs sold in October—the highest in 2022.

Electric two-wheelers

The Indian e2w space is a lot more competitive, with the top three players commanding over 50% market share. Okinawa Autotech is leading the market with an 18.8% market share, while Ola Electric, which sells EVs under the S1 brand, holds the second spot with cumulative sales of 44,801 units and a market share of 16.1%.


Hero Electric holds the third spot, selling 43,388 units and a market share of 15.6%. Greaves Cotton-owned Ampere Vehicles is in 4th place with a 13.6% market share. Hero Motocorp-backed Ather Energy, TVS Motors, and Bajaj Auto are the other major players in the e2w market in India.

Electric Vehicle
1679 people loved this story

How SWYTCHD is helping people ride an electric vehicle without buying one

Electric four-wheelers

The report calls Tata Motors the leader in the e4w space. It sold 15,518 units during the first half of FY23, commanding a market share of nearly 86%.


While EV sales growth numbers are very high due to the low base, their adoption rate still remains quite low. Major auto manufacturers are also betting big on the EV theme.


Abhishek Jadon, smallcase manager, and VP—Windmill Capital said, “The central government and multiple state governments have been providing incentives to boost the development of the electric mobility ecosystem. The former has increased budgetary support for the FAME scheme. It has also exempted EVs from registration charges and offered tax deductions on interest paid on loans availed to purchase EVs. State governments have been offering incentives on the supply side. Exemption of stamp duty on the purchase of land for EV production, reimbursement of SGST for EV manufacturers, tax exemptions on electric tariff, land subsidy, etc are some of the available supply-side incentives.”

High cost of EVs

The government’s support, active participation from the industry and high fuel prices are all positives for the EV industry. However, the high total cost of ownership (TCO) is a barrier for EV adoption. TCO is the sum of all costs involved in the purchase, operation, and maintenance of a given asset during its lifetime.


Upfront costs of EVs are usually higher compared to Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles, and are a major barrier to EV adoption in the price-sensitive Indian market. However, one also needs to consider the subsidies related to EV purchase and their lower operating cost.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Masai School raises $10M in Series B, onboards Mithali Raj, Bhaichung Bhutia as investors

[Funding roundup] Driffle, On2Cook, Symbio Generrics raise capital

doola raises $8M led by Nexus Venture Partners

Meet the impressive line-up of speakers for the Indian SaaS track at TechSparks 2022

Daily Capsule
What is Tata 1MG’s growth strategy?
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Quona Capital announces $332M fintech venture fund for investments in emerging markets

Startup funding and news updates: daily roundup (November 8, 2022)

[Funding roundup] Driffle, On2Cook, Symbio Generrics raise capital

doola raises $8M led by Nexus Venture Partners

Zoho announces new R&D investments, crosses $1B in revenue

Masai School raises $10M in Series B, onboards Mithali Raj, Bhaichung Bhutia as investors