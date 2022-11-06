Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
Brands of New India
More
About US
Meet the team
Partner with Us
MyStory
YS Research
YS Education
Learn By Yourstory
EnglishHindiTamil

Significant work done, draft Digital India Act framework by early 2023: MoS IT

By Press Trust of India
November 06, 2022, Updated on : Sun Nov 06 2022 13:32:58 GMT+0000
Significant work done, draft Digital India Act framework by early 2023: MoS IT
The comments assume significance as India is moving swiftly towards a strong framework to catalyse its digital ambitions and govern online ecosystem, with openness, user safety and trust as the guiding principles.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

A significant amount of work has been done on proposed Digital India Act, and the draft legislative framework to support 'India's techade' is expected by early 2023, Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar has said.


The comments assume significance as India is moving swiftly towards a strong framework to catalyse its digital ambitions and govern online ecosystem, with openness, user safety and trust as the guiding principles.

At the same time, the government has asserted that extensive consultation will go into framing key legislations which are going to be essential building blocks for 'new India' and its digital architecture.
1467 people loved this story

As a part of Digital India: Arunachal Government provides free Wi-Fi hotspots in state


Asked about the status of Digital India Act, which will replace the IT Act, Chandrasekhar said: "A significant amount of work has been done on it, and we expect that in early 2023, under PM's leadership, a legislative framework for India's techade will be placed in front of the country."


The minister asserted that the government intends to have detailed consultation on key legislations.

"...all of these legislations for 'new India', have to be modern, extensively consulted with consumers, industry, startups, lawyers, judges, citizens... all of them have to find that their voice has been incorporated into all of these legislations, and that is precisely what we will do," Chandrasekhar told PTI in an interview.

He made it clear: "We are not operating on artificial timelines."


The upcoming legislation, Digital India Act, will replace the IT Act 2000, which is more than two decades old, he said but did not comment on specific provisions.


Chandrasekhar further said laws, rules and jurisprudence around internet will continue to evolve. It is pertinent to mention that the government recently tweaked IT rules under which it will set up appellate panels to resolve grievances that users may have against decisions of social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook on hosting contentious content.


Notably, the new amendments to IT rules now impose a legal obligation on social media companies to take all out efforts to prevent barred content and misinformation, and platforms such as Twitter and Facebook operating in India will have to abide by local laws and constitutional rights of Indian users.


The hardening of stance against the big tech companies comes at a time when discontent has been brewing over alleged arbitrary acts of social media platforms on flagged content.

Given that 800 million Indians are online, the Centre had said it will bring a modern framework of laws and rules that will act as catalysts for innovation and protect rights of 'Digital Nagriks'.

While the government withdrew the draft Personal Data Protection (PDP) Bill in August, its replacement - a fresh legislation offering a comprehensive framework of global standard laws including digital privacy laws for contemporary and future challenges - is currently in the works.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Why the new-age used car retailing model has collapsed

Where are you, ‘Meta’-verse?

SolarSquare raises Rs 100 Cr Series A funding led by Elevation Capital, Lowercarbon

Reliance India's best employer; in top 20 worldwide: Forbes

Daily Capsule
Where are you, ‘Meta’-verse?
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Where are you, ‘Meta’-verse?

From scratch cards to electricity bills: how streaming firms are throwing darts to woo viewers

Kerala government to reimburse tech licence cost to startups

Reliance India's best employer; in top 20 worldwide: Forbes

Hopefully, less than a month: Musk on when Twitter Blue will roll out in India

How learning applications will continue to engage students