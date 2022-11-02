Menu
Startup news and updates: daily roundup (November 2, 2022)

By Amisha Agarwal
November 02, 2022, Updated on : Wed Nov 02 2022 09:14:35 GMT+0000
Startup news and updates: daily roundup (November 2, 2022)
YourStory presents daily news roundups from the Indian startup ecosystem and beyond. Here's the roundup for Wednesday, November 2, 2022.
Garuda Aerospace signs MOU with IISc

Drone manufacturer ﻿Garuda Aerospace﻿ has signed an MoU with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to provide collaborative services by using drones and UAVs in multipurpose operations.


The Department of Aerospace Engineering (DoAE) will be supporting them in future operations with the MOU being signed for a term of two years.


The MoU will build cooperation between the parties for surveillance applications using drones and UAVs for geography fieldwork surveys. Collaborative operational and research projects in these areas may be taken up by Garuda Aerospace, DoAE and IISc, the company said.

The company will also focus on providing aerial imaging, agricultural drones and related field services.

Bizongo appoints Tushar Kamat as Chief Business Officer

Supply chain automation platform ﻿Bizongo﻿ has appointed former Tushar Kamat as Chief Business Officer. In his new role, Tushar will be responsible for business strategies, partnerships, marketing, monetization, growth and global expansion at Bizongo.


Tushar has previously held leadership positions like Managing Director of Accenture and CEO of Airtel Business. His most recent role was as Field Operating Unit Head for India Business at Automation Anywhere. 


"Tushar joins us at a very exciting juncture in our growth journey. We are confident that his strategic outlook and growth mindset will help us achieve profitable business growth and create value for our customers & vendors. His ability to deliver large-scale impact will enable us to scale our vision faster and digitally transform vendor management and the entire supply chain for MSMEs,” said Aniket Deb, Chief Operating Officer, Bizongo.

1434 people loved this story

State of Indian startup ecosystem in October: Leveraged

Cashfree Payments onboards grocery delivery app Zepto

Payments and API banking solutions company ﻿Cashfree Payments﻿ has onboarded grocery delivery app ﻿Zepto﻿ to offer its payment gateway to its users. 


“As a payment platform, our focus is on providing the best checkout experience to customers and the highest transaction success rates for our partner businesses at affordable pricing. It gives us immense pleasure that our effective solutions are enabling efficient payment experiences for millions of Zepto customers and are contributing to the growth journey of distinctive businesses like Zepto,” said Reeju Datta, Co-founder, Cashfree Payments. 


(This article will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)

Edited by Kanishk Singh

