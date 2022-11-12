Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Tech-driven innovations in India need to be affordable and scalable: FM Nirmala Sitharaman at TechSparks 2022

By Aparajita Saxena
November 12, 2022, Updated on : Sat Nov 12 2022 07:51:16 GMT+0000
Tech-driven innovations in India need to be affordable and scalable: FM Nirmala Sitharaman at TechSparks 2022
Speaking at TechSparks 2022, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said India is revving up to become the third-largest economy in the world, and tech is what can get us there.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

In India's race to emerge as the world's third-largest economy, tech-driven innovations play a crucial role and need to be in-situ, affordable and scalable, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told a large gathering of entrepreneurs and investors at YourStory's flagship startup-tech event, TechSparks 2022.


Solution to make India more citizen-centric so there are better health, education, and infrastructural facilities will have to be tech-driven because the next decade is actually a "techade", she said.


"Digital fundamental infrastructure that's available in India is created with the government, and created for it to be a public good rather than costed," she added, stressing again on frugality in innovation and scalability.

Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivering the keynote address at TechSparks 2022

Sitharaman previously spoke at TechSparks in 2020, where she stressed on the need for open dialogue between the government and the people of India.


After two years of hosting TechSparks virtually, India’s most influential startup-tech conference is being held in person. This year’s theme--Building On India’s Tech Agenda--brings together architects and early adopters across the innovation ecosystem of the country.


From cutting-edge technologies to audacious ideas, from path-breaking disruptions to deep humane conversations, TechSparks 2022 is THE destination for deliberating, deep-diving, and understanding the promise of India’s tech agenda.


Since 2010, TechSparks has been the go-to place to discover the startups, entrepreneurs, and innovations set to shape the future of everything. Hear directly from leaders, entrepreneurs, and pioneers transforming and paving the way for the future.

sponsor gif
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Next-day delivery will be dead in 5 years: Dunzo CEO Kabeer Biswas

BYJU’S says four out of five acquisitions to break even by next quarter

You don’t have to buy a new iPhone every year, says iPhone co-creator

Flipkart burns over $3.7B cash in about a year till Sep 2022

Daily Capsule
Day 2 at TechSparks 2022
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Govt-funded infra making India nimble in global digital world: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Web3 can make India the digital goods manufacturing factory of the world: Polygon's Sandeep Nailwal

Platforms, retail, healthcare: test your business creativity with Edition 63 of our quiz!

Day 2 at TechSparks 2022

Manish Pandey and HYPD's Ashwarya Garg on building 'creatorpreneurs'

I want to leave behind a legacy: YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam