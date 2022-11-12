In India's race to emerge as the world's third-largest economy, tech-driven innovations play a crucial role and need to be in-situ, affordable and scalable, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told a large gathering of entrepreneurs and investors at YourStory's flagship startup-tech event, TechSparks 2022.





Solution to make India more citizen-centric so there are better health, education, and infrastructural facilities will have to be tech-driven because the next decade is actually a "techade", she said.





"Digital fundamental infrastructure that's available in India is created with the government, and created for it to be a public good rather than costed," she added, stressing again on frugality in innovation and scalability.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivering the keynote address at TechSparks 2022

Sitharaman previously spoke at TechSparks in 2020, where she stressed on the need for open dialogue between the government and the people of India.





