Big Data Big Tech — a curated line-up of industry leaders and experts at TechSparks 2022

By Mayuri Ramanan
November 09, 2022, Updated on : Wed Nov 09 2022 14:20:06 GMT+0000
Big Data Big Tech — a curated line-up of industry leaders and experts at TechSparks 2022
In today’s digital age, getting the right data to the right people is everyone’s priority. Organisations rely heavily on big data to gain valuable insights, improve analytics, and support risk management capabilities. Finding new ways to harness big data is a constant challenge while driving growth.
In today’s digital age, getting the right data to the right people is everyone’s priority. Organisations rely heavily on big data to gain valuable insights, improve analytics, and support risk management capabilities. Finding new ways to harness big data is a constant challenge while driving growth.


Analysing vast volumes of data to extract and develop actionable insights is crucial and that’s where big data analytics play a key role. From patents for big data analytics to a tech boom, India is emerging as a major tech hub. And this is exactly why there is a curated track for Big Data Big Tech at YourStory’s flagship startup tech event, TechSparks — happening between November 10, 2022, and November 12, 2022, at Taj, Yeshwantpur, Bengaluru.


Building on India’s ambitious tech agenda, TechSparks will deep dive into cutting-edge tech, enable path-breaking ideas and kickstart conversations.


The Big Data Big Tech track will commence with a fireside chat on delivering real-time data experience at scale. Tejas Baldev, Sales Director APAC, Redis will share the numerous possibilities of leveraging real-time data experiences. If you want to figure out what’s going on with your organisation without weekly reports, this session is for you!


The fireside chat will be followed by a panel discussion on why data science needs storytellers and the value this adds to an organisation. This session will feature Himani Agrawal, Country Head, Azure, Microsoft India; Shanoop Krishnan, Azure Data and AI Sales Lead, Microsoft India; Saurabh Odhyan, CTO, FreshToHome; Piyush Gupta, Chief Data Science, PayU; Mohit Kumar, VP and Head of data science, data platform and product analysis, Udaan.


Up next is another fireside chat on AI-powered content recommendations and their impact on users. Be it organisations that are one-person shops or companies that have a full marketing team, keeping up with a brand’s content creation needs is always a challenge. Listen to what Sharmin Ali, Founder, and CEO of Instoried has to share!


On the bright future of open source — a keynote by Mithun T. Dhar, VP and General Manager, Developer Tools, and Programs at Red Hat. Mithun will talk about open-source software and the endless possibilities that it holds.


This keynote will be followed by a panel discussion on engineers and the opportunities they have to accelerate their career journey. Featuring Phaneesh Gururaj, CTO, Koo; Narendra Babu, CTO, PayU, and Dr. Sureshkumar Rajshekar, VP, Optum, the session will hold a lot of value for anyone looking to hear from experienced CTOs.


An interesting fireside chat with Ajay Yadav, Co-founder of Simplified on how artificial intelligence can enhance the content creation process. There’s a good chance that we’ve come across copy generated by AI and not seen the difference. So how else can AI up the ante when it comes to content?


The next session is a masterclass on no-code applications and leveraging them to boost productivity. We have Sujata Dusi, Lead Customer Engineer at Google who will deep dive into the world of using no-code apps for driving productivity.


The concluding session will be a masterclass on creating disruptive video experiences that can give companies an edge over their competitors. Whether you’re looking to deploy an application development platform or a more comprehensive solution for unifying enterprise processes, low-code solutions provide several benefits. Listen to Vineeth Srinivasan and Samyak Jain, Technical product owners at Agora, take you through them all!


Catch all these incredible speakers, sessions, and more, at TechSparks 2022 — the destination for deliberating, deep-diving & building on India’s Tech Agenda!


Book your TechSparks 2022 ticket here.

