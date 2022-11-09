From the rise of gaming to the future of healthtech: Here are some tracks to follow closely at TechSparks 2022

TechSparks 2022 is almost here – mere days away – bigger and better than ever this time around. The 13th edition of YourStory’s flagship startup-tech event has returned offline this year, with so much to look forward to. Complete with a stellar line-up of some of the biggest names in the tech space, TechSparks 2022 will drive important discussions and ideas to best extract the Indian startup ecosystem’s potential for progress.





Aligning with this year’s theme of ‘Building on India’s tech agenda’, here are a few themes and topics you’ll want to follow closely this weekend.

Gametech

With growing interest and investment in making gaming a more innovative and immersive experience, what will the future of this multi-million dollar business look like and how will it contribute to India’s tech evolution?





The first question to tackle is - are gaming startups in India raising enough money? Shashank Randev, Founder VC, 100X. VC, answers this in his keynote address.





Given the challenges to break into the huge Indian gaming market, Ritesh Agarwal, VP- Engineering, Games 24x7; Varun Ganjoo, Co-founder and Marketing Director, Baazi Games; Piyush Kumar, Founder and CEO, Rooter; and Shashank Randev, Founder VC, 100X. VC will discuss how to ace monetisation for games in India.





Tune into a panel discussion comprising Ranga Jagannath, Sr Director - Growth, Agora; Vinayak Shrivastav, Co-founder and CEO, Videoverse; Gaurav Barman, Senior business development manager, AWS; and Ratheesh Mallaya, Director of Products, Zynga, where they discuss the tremendous pace of growth of gaming as they outline its future in India.





Listen to Prasad Kajarekar, Product Lead, Web3 and Games, Loco; Harsh Savergaonkar, Co-Founder and CEO, Wega Labs; and Rishabh Mansur, Head - Web3 Initiatives, YourStory discuss how India can lead the switch to gaming on Web3 – the attractive big disruptor in the world of gaming – as more play-to-earn games emerge in the market.





Also, watch out for a masterclass by Harsh Vardhan, VP - Software Engineering, Optum Global Solutions India, where he identifies how we can optimise tech to create integrated platforms, deliver personalised outcome-driven care, build systems to better cater to the needs of patients, ultimately making healthcare smarter.

Unravelling the creator economy

We are in an age where becoming a creator and monetising content are all the rage. How is this influencing the business of content creation?





Catch Ankur Warikoo, Entrepreneur, Author, and Creator outline ‘the Warikoo way’ to acing influencer entrepreneurship, and Creator and Entrepreneur Ranveer Allahbadia (popularly known as BeerBiceps) spill the tea on the business of managing creators.





You can also follow a discussion on ‘GenZ and the future of content and monetisation’, where digital creators Tarini Shah and Pableen Kaur Bhomrah speak with Akshay Bhatnagar, Co-founder, HYPD about what the future of monetising content creation efforts on internet platforms will look like.





Learn what goes on behind the scenes on any social media platforms regarding specific platform algorithms as Ashwarya Garg, Co-founder, HYPD; and Manish Pandey, Brand Consultant; break it down for you.





Also watch out for a fireside chat about leveraging audiences with Shlok Srivastava, Founder, Burner Media; and Neel Gogia, Co-founder, IPLIX Media & Layers; and a panel discussion on changing brand perceptions with Harshil Karia, Founder Schbang and Level Supermind; Ayush Wadhwa, Founder & Creative Director, Owled Media; and Advait Gupt, Co-founder & CEO, Kulfi Collective.

India tech outlook 2025

Now that we are already on track to achieve “Technology-enabled development”, what next? What lies next for us as we set sights on bigger goals for the future? How closer are we going to be to becoming a Digital Superpower in 2025?





Key sessions will tackle these questions by deciphering growth paths in healthtech, agritech, and the edtech sectors. Ravi Ranjan, Head - Strategy at Pazcare and Tushar Vashisht, Co-founder and CEO, HealthifyMe, will outline what better advancements await in the healthtech space, as Ujjwal Singh, CEO, Infinity Learn identifies the best gameplan to build and sustain profitable edtech companies in India.





Also watch out for a panel discussion on agritech’s future with Dhanraj Kidiyoor, Co-founder & CEO, PWIP; Abhishek Bhagat, MD & Head – Digital & Technology, Investment Banking, JM Financial Ltd.; and Sujit Janardanan, CMO, Cropin.





Catch all these incredible speakers as they deep-dive into various topics and share expert insights in back-to-back sessions, only at TechSparks 2022.