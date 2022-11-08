As the first cloud service to truly take off, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) arguably has a significant lead over other cloud-based services. It has clearly driven a best-of-breed world. There are now purpose-built apps for almost every industry and line of business.





With India poised to become the global SaaS capital over the next few years, the Indian SaaS market is expected to leapfrog multi-fold by 2025. In fact, India has already gone from having just two SaaS unicorns to 18 in 2022. The country’s SaaS revenues are currently witnessing an annual growth of 20 percent. The Indian SaaS market is likely to account for almost 7 to 10 percent of the global SaaS market, from 2-4 percent at present, according to a recent research report published by EY and CII.





Taking cue from the successes of the Indian SaaS universe, the latest edition of TechSparks – YourStory’s flagship startup tech event, scheduled between November 10 and 12, 2022, at Taj Yeshwantpur, Bengaluru – has curated a special track dedicated to the Indian SaaS. In line with the overarching theme of the event ‘Building on India’s tech agenda’, this track will focus on how marquee players in this space are turning India into a SaaS superpower.





The track will commence with a keynote address by Sunil Gopinath, CEO, Rakuten India on the theme ‘The age of ecosystem SaaS products’. In an era where consumers are spoilt for choice, a GTM strategy is needed that cuts through the clutter, especially when it comes to SaaS. Sunil will deep-dive on how startups can build their go-to-market strategy with a laser-sharp focus on the customer.





The session will be followed by a panel discussion themed ‘Beyond borders: How early-stage SaaS companies can win US’, which will feature Ayush Lalit Jain, Venture Capital & Startup Business, AWS, Pranay Desai, Principal, Matrix Partners and Sateesh Andra, Managing Partner, Endiya Partners. The panelists will delve upon how early-stage companies can crack the US market following the footsteps of Freshworks’ listing on the US bourses.





The concluding panel discussion will feature Amit Srivastava, Head of Sales and Marketing, Rakuten India and Tejas Goenka, Managing Director, Tally Solutions along with other leading names from the Indian SaaS community who will deliberate on ‘Project North Star: How to optimise your SaaS business’. The idea of a North Star Metric is simple: find the one measurement that defines the long-term success of any business. But the mission to zero in and optimise the growth of a business towards this one component is easier said than done.





