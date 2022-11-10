Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Catch 'em young: Nithin Kamath makes a case for teaching money early

By Ayshwaria Lakshmi
November 10, 2022, Updated on : Thu Nov 10 2022 09:49:07 GMT+0000
Catch 'em young: Nithin Kamath makes a case for teaching money early
Zerodha Founder and CEO Nithin Kamath says it is vital to learn about handling money and finances while still in school or college.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Nithin Kamath, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of India's leading online trading platform Zerodha, is occupied with a question that should resonate with today's youngsters: How do we introduce learning about handling money and finances in schools and colleges?


Handling personal finance comes with a steep learning curve, Nithin told YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma at the inaugural session of the 13th edition of TechSparks, India's most influential startup-tech conference.


“To think of money differently at 27-28 years of age is tough, so it’s important to start earlier. Fundamentals of money must be taught in schools and colleges," he said. “The top thing on my mind is how to introduce money in college and schools."


As Nithin highlighted, the younger generation has a larger risk-taking appetite, and are often vocal on social media on why they needed to have learnt about handling finances while in school.


“People like us go home and talk about taking risks and entrepreneurship. But the younger generation is a lot more prepared to take risks,” Nithin said.


Zerodha has been among the earliest in taking learning about finances and the stock market to a wider audience.

Nithin Kamath TechSparks

Nithin Kamath CEO of Zerodha in conversation with Shradha Sharma at Tech Sparks 2022



In 2019, the company launched Varsity, an extensive and in-depth collection of stock market and financial lessons created by Karthik Rangappa of Zerodha.


It is easily accessible to anyone and is one of the largest online financial education resources targeting millennial and first-time investors.

TechSparks

Edited by Teja Lele

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

HRtech platform Keka raises $57M in Series A round

Healthy eating: This Jaipur-based D2C brand gives nutritional twist to Indian snacking

OYO announces partnership to support solo female travel across India

Drone startup Garuda Aerospace raises $5M to build for Armed Forces

Daily Capsule
It’s time for TechSparks 2022!
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Advertising revenue to drive future growth for Meesho: CEO

Ola's mobility business back at pre-COVID levels, IPO likely next year: Bhavish Aggarwal

OYO announces partnership to support solo female travel across India

Crypto exchange Binance pulls out of FTX rescue deal

Building ecommerce for real Bharat customers: Meesho's Vidit Aatrey

Stop overselling to investors, it's a treadmill, says Nithin Kamath to founders