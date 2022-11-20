Women entrepreneurs starting up in Bharat

Hello Reader,





The messy collapse of crypto exchange FTX has left many to pick up the pieces.





The bankrupt exchange has fired three top executives, including engineering director Nishad Singh. This followed reporting that former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried sold a stake worth $300 million when FTX raised capital last year. The company has launched a strategic review of its global assets and is preparing to sell some businesses.





Meanwhile, former Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes is now a convicted fraudster, sentenced to over 11 years in prison for conning investors with a promise to revolutionise blood testing with her startup, Theranos.





On the tech front, just days after India decided to shift to USB-C charging ports for all smart devices, Apple has now decided to ditch the lightning connector for its iPhone 15 line-up.





ICYMI: An IIT Kharagpur graduate, Ankit Joshi, quit his high-paying to spend time with his newborn daughter in what he calls a “promotion to fatherhood.” You go, dad!





Women entrepreneurs from non-metros

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 begins

Layoffs at Zomato





Women entrepreneurs

During the pandemic, many women returned to their homes in Tier II and III cities and contributed to the rise of a startup ecosystem in Bharat. They were assisted by incubators and accelerators with a strong focus on women entrepreneurs.





According to a statement from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, Tier II and III cities account for nearly 50% of recognised startups in India.





Small towns, big dreams:





Coming from Ziro Valley in Arunachal Pradesh, Tage Rita launched Naara Aaaba which makes wine from kiwi and other fruits.

Raksha Shenoy started ﻿Tapas Foods﻿ in Udupi to promote guilt-free, healthy snacking options.

Noureen Aysha and Naseef Nazar launched Kochi-based FemiSafe, a femtech company offering period care and grooming products.





Football

What can fans expect from the FIFA Football World Cup 2022? Who is likely to win? Who has injury issues? And, who has missed out? YS Life takes a closer look at the events in Qatar.





It’s a goal:





Footballing royalty Italy has not qualified for the second straight time and it looks like the sun could be setting on Belgium’s Golden Generation with Lukaku still struggling for fitness.

Mo Salah and Egypt are also missing, but the ‘Indomitable Lions’ Cameroon and Ghana have qualified.

This time around, all the stadiums are airconditioned and no beer will be served in any of them.





Foodtech

Amid the flurry of global layoffs, foodtech giant ﻿Zomato﻿ is reportedly planning to cut its total workforce by at least 4% in a bid to reduce costs. At least 100 employees have been already impacted across verticals such as product, tech, catalogue and marketing, MoneyControl has reported.





Key takeaways:





On Friday, Zomato Co-founder Mohit Gupta stepped down in the third major exit of a senior executive in a leadership role this month.

Mohit was pivotal in taking both MakeMyTrip and Zomato public.

Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal had recently hinted at layoffs in a townhall meeting held earlier this week.

Image source: Shutterstock





News & updates

Rainbow bourses: LGBTQ dating app Grindr debuted on the New York Stock Exchange following a merger with blank-check company Tiga Acquisition. The company began trading on the NYSE at $16.90 per share, closing the day at $36.50.

Turtlenecks: The governor of Tokyo has urged people to wear a turtleneck this winter to stay warm and reduce energy consumption. Yuriko Koike said wearing turtleneck jumpers could help reduce energy bills.

Cooking oil: UK's Royal Air Force (RAF) has successfully completed a flight test of a giant military transporter aircraft powered entirely by renewable fuel. The flight used sustainable aviation fuel, which is made from waste-based sustainable feedstocks, such as used cooking oil.





