Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Zomato to lay off 4% of workforce: Report

By Team YS
November 19, 2022, Updated on : Sat Nov 19 2022 12:17:43 GMT+0000
Zomato to lay off 4% of workforce: Report
At least 100 employees have been already impacted across verticals such as product, tech, catalogue and marketing, the report said, citing sources.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Amid layoffs globally, Indian foodtech giant ﻿Zomato﻿ is reportedly planning to cut its total workforce by at least 4% in in a bid to cut costs, Moneycontrol has reported.


At least 100 employees have been already impacted across verticals such as product, tech, catalogue and marketing, the report said citing sources. However, employees in the supply chain haven't been impacted, it stated.


“These roles had become redundant as these employees who were mostly from mid-to-senior roles were working when the product was being revamped. Now that the product work is over, they have been let go,” a source is quoted as saying, in the report.


The report also said that founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal of Zomato had recently hinted at layoffs in the townhall meeting held earlier this week. 


The development comes at a time when the startup has seen a series of high-profile exits, and its share price has declined sharply in 2022.

zomato

Image source: Shutterstock

1419 people loved this story

Zomato to shut delivery services in UAE from November 24


On Friday, its co-founder Mohit Gupta stepped down in the third major exit of a senior executive in a leadership role this month.


Mohit joined in 2018 as CEO of food delivery business, after serving as Chief Operating Officer at online travel aggregator MakeMyTrip. Mohit was pivotal in taking both MakeMyTrip and Zomato public. 


Earlier this month, Rahul Ganjoo, Head of New Businesses at Zomato, announced his resignation. He had joined the company in 2017 as Vice President. Zomato’s Vice President of Global Growth, Siddharth Jhawar, too resigned from his position to join Moloco as Country Manager for India. 

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How Jothish Kumar led Luker India to the top with the mantra ‘Why Not?’

Adopt flexible usage-based consumption solutions for elastic capacity and cost efficiency

India to be world's 2nd largest economy by 2050, to add a trillion dollar to GDP every 12-18 months: Gautam Adani

How a trip to India prompted RevFin founder to look at data-backed lending for EVs

Daily Capsule
Mumbai’s tryst with Punjabi food
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Innovation is the name of the game for Cohort 3 of the HPE Digital Catalyst Program

Yatra Online gets Sebi nod to float IPO

India to be world's 2nd largest economy by 2050, to add a trillion dollar to GDP every 12-18 months: Gautam Adani

ONDC a 'game-changer' in democratising e-commerce business: Piyush Goyal

DWEN EntreprenHERS Delhi meetup: An opportunity to connect and learn best practices from peers

Adoption of new technology necessary for transparent accounting system: FM