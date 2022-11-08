Menu
YouTube to roll out Shorts on smart TVs

By Prasannata Patwa
November 08, 2022, Updated on : Tue Nov 08 2022 10:10:08 GMT+0000
YouTube to roll out Shorts on smart TVs
According to the video sharing platform, the larger screen makes watching short videos a more comfortable viewing experience.
YouTube is set to roll out YouTube Shorts, the platform's short-video offering, on smart TVs.


"Over the coming weeks, this experience will be rolled out on TV models (2019 and later) and on newer game consoles," said YouTube.


Shorts was launched in September 2020 on mobile phones. In its TV version, the feature will let people be in the 'driver's seat' of the viewing experience, according to the platform. Users have to use their remote to manually go on to the next short video, instead of the feed auto-playing videos.


"There would be unique perks of watching Shorts on the big screen. They're easier to watch with others, and the larger screen makes it a more comfortable viewing experience," YouTube said in a blog post.


YouTube launched Shorts on smartphones, following TikTok, during the pandemic. In July, the company said that over 55 million people had streamed YouTube on their television sets.


Connected TVs are seeing an upward trajectory in India due cheaper internet, availability of lower value models, increased promotion by brands, and better viewing experience compared to smartphones. The smart TV market in the country grew by 74% in the second quarter of 2022, according to research firm Counterpoint, compared to the same time last year.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

