On the road to fitness: beatXP launches smartwatch ‘Exact’

beatXP, the fit-tech D2C brand launched in 2021 by Pristyn Care, has come up with a unique smartwatch called Exact. Exact redefines precision care and is a cut above the rest. It has a magnificent 1.32” Round HD display with a high pixel resolution of 360X360, along with ECG, BP monitor heart rate, sleep tracking, SpO2 (blood oxygen), step count, and body temperature. Its 280 mAh battery provides backup for seven days.





The smartwatch is just another addition to beatXP’s growing portfolio of innovative products. beatXP is already a market leader in the category of body massagers, exercise cycles, air bikes, body analysers (weighing scales, BMI monitors etc).

A glimpse at Exact

The smartwatch is for everyone - right from working professionals, fitness enthusiasts, to affordable performance seekers. It comes with not one, but two unique USPs. The first one is the accurate measurement of health parameters through an extensive list of physical sensors and the second is that it can remotely monitor the vitals of your loved ones from anywhere in the world.





Exact has six physical sensors, which provides accurate and continuous monitoring thanks to its inbuilt technology called trak Engine+.





The beatXP Exact Application enables the user to track his/her health in detail. The watch has multiple sports modes for tracking calories and heart rate during various activities and workouts. A user can get an app and call notifications on the watch instantly so he/she is always connected.





Exact is priced at Rs 3,999 keeping affordability, reliability and accuracy in mind. Customers can purchase it from the brand website www.beatXP.com and flipkart. Alongside Exact, beatXP has also launched two other variants called Marv and Unbound priced at Rs 2,499 and Rs 3,999 respectively.

The beatXP story

Pristyn Care, a leading healthcare company founded by Harsimarbir Singh, Dr Vaibhav Kapoor, and Dr Garima Sawhney, specialises in minimal invasive medical and surgical interventions. During COVID-19, they saw a huge opportunity as they realised that the pandemic triggered a shift in consumer behaviour, skewing it towards fitness in everyday life. People seeked fitness everywhere, instead of only at the gym.





The realisation gave birth to beatXP, led by Ashish Dhuwan and Aziz Alam, who aim to integrate technology into everyday fitness routines and make beatXP the fastest-growing fit-tech brand. beatXP believes that nature and science are most effective when combined, which is why the brand uses the latest technology to develop products of only the highest quality and standards which are clinically tested by a panel of doctors and approved by the product R&D team.





Today, the company is a Rs 100 crore business with a dedicated team of 50+ employees, who are keenly eyeing trends in the fitness space. They are routinely noticing which products consumers are drawn to, that contribute their recovery and improve their daily life.





Their research led them to Exact smartwatch, which was born with the aim to integrate technology into everyday fitness routines. “Exact is a product for someone who needs a reliable and continuous measurement of his/her health parameters and for people who want to monitor their loved ones, usually parents living in another city. We call the capability of monitoring loved ones as remote health monitoring. You can track the health parameters of your loved ones through the beatXP Exact application,” said Ashish Dhuwan, Business Director at beatXP.

Big goals

Aziz Alam, Business Director at beatXP, noted that India is the biggest smartwatch market in the world, as per UK-based market research firm Counterpoint Research. “This is driven by the growth of home-grown brands in the country which showcases the zeal and pace of technology adoption among health-conscious Indians in the country. And now, the Exact smartwatch is poised to give customers more value for their money,” he said.





Adding to this, Ashish said that beatXP’s vision is to be India's top fit-tech-focused brand and make over 10 million people healthier with the help of its products in the near future. “In the coming times, the brand is all set to announce more digital campaigns looping in experts across the health, wellness, and fitness sectors,” he added.