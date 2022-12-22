Bengaluru signs deal with Tata unit for 921 electric buses

Bengaluru Metropolitan Transportation Corporation (BMTC) has signed a deal with Tata Motors' electric mobility subsidiary, TML Smart City Mobility Solutions, to add 921 e-buses to its fleet.





TML Smart City will be responsible for operating and maintaining the vehicles for 12 years, BMTC said.





Tata Motors has so far supplied more than 730 e-buses across the country.

FAME-II ಯೋಜನೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಬೆಂ.ಮ.ಸಾ.ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಯು‌ ಮತ್ತು M/s. ಟಿ. ಎಮ್.ಎಲ್ ಸ್ಮಾರ್ಟ್ ಸಿಟಿ ಮೋಬಿಲಿಟಿ ಸೊಲ್ಯೂಷನ್ ಲಿಮಿಟೆಡ್ ರವರೊಂದಿಗೆ 921 ವಿದ್ಯುತ್ ಚಾಲಿತ ವಾಹನಗಳ ಪೂರೈಸುವ ಒಪ್ಪಂದಕ್ಕೆ‌ ಸಹಿ ಮಾಡಲಾಯಿತು.

Signing Agreement,BMTC and M/s.TML Smart City Mobility Solutions Ltd for 921 Electric buses under FAME-II pic.twitter.com/VFmc5laZk6 — BMTC (@BMTC_BENGALURU) December 17, 2022

Earlier this month, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) signed a deal with an e-bus manufacturer Olectra for an order of 50 e-buses that will run between Bengaluru and Mysuru.





The move was in line with the Indian government's recent EV policy. As part of the second phase of the FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles), the government has stipulated that 7,000 e-buses will be supported through subsidies for public transportation across India.





Recently, Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) launched 50 new double-decker e-buses from Thane to Bandra Kurla Complex, becoming the first city to provide premium electric bus services.





The Delhi government too added 50 new electric buses to its existing fleet, which will ply nine routes. The Delhi Transport Corporation will have 300 buses in total, with the addition of 50 new buses.