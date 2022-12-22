Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Bengaluru signs deal with Tata unit for 921 electric buses

By Aparajita Saxena
December 22, 2022, Updated on : Thu Dec 22 2022 12:09:23 GMT+0000
Bengaluru signs deal with Tata unit for 921 electric buses
The FAME II scheme (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of EVs in India) aims to support 7,000 e-buses.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Bengaluru Metropolitan Transportation Corporation (BMTC) has signed a deal with Tata Motors' electric mobility subsidiary, TML Smart City Mobility Solutions, to add 921 e-buses to its fleet.


TML Smart City will be responsible for operating and maintaining the vehicles for 12 years, BMTC said.


Tata Motors has so far supplied more than 730 e-buses across the country.

ALSO READ
Chetan Maini on why the govt needs to shift gears on existing EV policies such as subsidies, standardisation

Earlier this month, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) signed a deal with an e-bus manufacturer Olectra for an order of 50 e-buses that will run between Bengaluru and Mysuru.


The move was in line with the Indian government's recent EV policy. As part of the second phase of the FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles), the government has stipulated that 7,000 e-buses will be supported through subsidies for public transportation across India.


Recently, Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) launched 50 new double-decker e-buses from Thane to Bandra Kurla Complex, becoming the first city to provide premium electric bus services.


The Delhi government too added 50 new electric buses to its existing fleet, which will ply nine routes. The Delhi Transport Corporation will have 300 buses in total, with the addition of 50 new buses.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Ola Electric to roll out MoveOS 3 in phases

BYJU'S, MPL want to terminate sponsorship deal with BCCI

Battery Smart raises Rs 75 Cr from debt fund Stride Ventures

Schneider Electric to invest Rs 425 cr on smart factory in Bengaluru

Daily Capsule
India needs better EV policies
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Elin Electronics IPO subscribed 3 times on last day of offer

Launch of digital rupee a historic milestone, says RBI executive director

Piyush Goyal introduces Jan Vishwas bill to decriminalise minor offences in 42 Acts

NHA to offer incentives of upto Rs. 4 Cr to hospitals, labs and digital health solution providers

Ola Electric to roll out MoveOS 3 in phases

Reliance Jio partners with IOCL to deploy SD-WAN