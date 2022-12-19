How tech can enable better employee engagement

Improving human resources technology is one of the most critical aspects of HR leaders today to enable talent attraction, improve employees’ experience, and help effectively scale operations.





As hybrid work is set to remain the main model for many companies, there is the need to develop platforms that keep internal data secure, enable analytics and employee support.





To navigate the hybrid and digital office, companies today are looking to streamline operations and processes so as to become efficient and agile. The future of HR technology indicates the setting up of self-directed groups, internal gig opportunities, flexibility, driven through technologies like AI and ML, to determine employee performance.





In 2023, organisations are expected to remodel their technical infrastructure by incorporating artificial intelligence and machine learning into their business fabric. From employee experience to customer delight, workplaces will see a series of transformations to make organisations more adaptive, engaged, and productive.





This will impact the overall-life cycle of employees from onboarding to their time in the organisation, better ways to connect with colleagues, personalised experiences with reskilling, learning and also signing up for newer tasks or gigs within the organisation.





The aim of companies investing in newer technologies is to help build a better informed, knowledgeable, and innovative workforce which will have higher operational efficiency and a data and technology-driven approach for business outcomes.





