Blinkit to deliver boAt headphones, accessories in select cities

By Team YS
December 28, 2022, Updated on : Wed Dec 28 2022 11:33:23 GMT+0000
Blinkit to deliver boAt headphones, accessories in select cities
The collaboration would allow people living across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru to get boAt headphones and accessories at their doorsteps in minutes.
Zomato-owned quick delivery service ﻿Blinkit﻿ and Delhi-based audio brand ﻿boAt Lifestyle﻿ partnered to deliver the latter’s headphones and accessories in certain cities.

The collaboration would allow people living across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru to receive boAt headphones and accessories including wired earphones, Bluetooth headsets, and Bluetooth earbuds within minutes.

“boAt is extremely popular, and we are thrilled to have them on board with us,” Albinder Dhindsa, Co-founder and CEO of Blinkit, said in a statement. “Starting with headphones, we’ll soon add more popular products such as boAt smartwatches and high-end speakers from the boAt portfolio.”

boat

“This first-in-line partnership with Blinkit will be a game changer in the world of quick commerce as audio and wearables have become an essential part of our routine and work scenario,” Aman Gupta, Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of boAt, said. “The convenience of quick delivery will help navigate and troubleshoot the worries of delay, repair and forgetfulness.”


Interestingly, quick commerce player Zepto also has boAt products listed on its platform. These include portable wireless speakers, smart watches, earphones, and other accessories like audio and USB cables.


India’s quick commerce market is projected to witness a 10-15X growth by 2025, reaching a market size of close to $5.5 billion, according to Redseer Strategy Consultants forecast.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

