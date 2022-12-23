Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Drone startup Droneacharya a hit at stock market, listing touches Rs 107.10 a share

By Pooja Malik
December 23, 2022, Updated on : Fri Dec 23 2022 13:27:16 GMT+0000
Drone startup Droneacharya a hit at stock market, listing touches Rs 107.10 a share
The company witnessed total traded volumes of 26.92 lakh shares and clocked a turnover of Rs 27.57 crore on day 1.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Pune-based Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd made a strong debut on the BSE's SME bourse. The company’s shares were listed at a premium of 88% at Rs 102 a share over its issue price of Rs 52-Rs 54 per share. 


The company’s shares were immediately locked at the 5% upper limit of the circuit breaker and touched a high of Rs 107.10 a share, post listing. Profit-taking caused the shares to give up some gains and drop to a low of Rs 96.90 before regaining lost ground. The company witnessed total traded volumes of 26.92 lakh shares and clocked a turnover of Rs 27.57 crore on day 1. 

Its initial public offering received an overwhelming response from investors across all categories, with bids totalling Rs 6,017 crore being subscribed to over 262 times.

Corporate Capital Ventures Private Ltd served as the issue's sole book-runner and lead manager, while Bigshare Services Private Ltd served as the registrar.

droneacharya
ALSO READ
India’s first type-certified kisan drone company sets sight on homegrown manufacturing

Founded by Prateek Shrivastava and backed by Bollywood celebrities Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and market veteran Shankar Sharma, Droneacharya saw strong demand for its IPO from high net-worth individuals (HNIs) and retail investors.


The Rs 33-crore issue saw retail subscriptions get oversubscribed by 330.75 times while the non-institutional investor category (NII) was booked 388.71 times. The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) segment was bought 46.21 times.


The initial public offering of Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Limited was open for subscription on the BSE SME IPO platform between December 13-15.


Droneacharya Aerial Innovations focuses on training, services, and surveillance with drones. It is one of the first private players to receive a Remote Pilot Training Organization (RPTO) licence from the aviation watchdog, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Since March 2022, the company has trained more than 180 drone pilots.


The company has rolled out several concise and industry-relevant drone and GIS courses to upskill the youth. It plans to enter the manufacture of customised 100% indigenous drones and offer land and underwater surveying services, which include powerlines and utilities, oil and gas infrastructure, mines and quarries, energy and renewables, roads and highways, urban and rural planning, agriculture and irrigation, underwater inspection, and underwater bathymetry.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Data science startup Tredence raises $175M in Series B from Advent International

NDTV founders to sell most of their stake in broadcaster to Adani Group

Flipkart will pay out $700 million to ESOP holders

PharmEasy widens losses for FY22 to Rs 2,700 Cr

Daily Capsule
Decoding Web3 for 2023
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Flipkart will pay out $700 million to ESOP holders

NDTV founders to sell most of their stake in broadcaster to Adani Group

Axicades Technologies completes acquisition of Mistral Solutions for Rs 296 Cr

Meta’s initiatives enable working capital access that can help SMBs scale faster

Anti-competitive practices in digital markets: CAIT seeks regulatory body for e-commerce

Google approaches NCLAT against CCI's order on Android