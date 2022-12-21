Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Edtech player CollegeDekho raises $9M from Janeville Limited

By Ishan Patra
December 21, 2022, Updated on : Wed Dec 21 2022 10:37:05 GMT+0000
Edtech player CollegeDekho raises $9M from Janeville Limited
CollegeDekho’s board has approved a special resolution to allot 8,843 Series B1 preference shares to Janeville Limited at an issue price of Rs 82,927.98 each.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Gurugram-based college admissions and higher education services platform ﻿CollegeDekho﻿ has raised Rs 73.3 crore (about $9 million) from Janeville Limited. It is the firm’s first funding round this year.


CollegeDekho’s board has approved a special resolution to allot 8,843 Series B1 preference shares to Janeville Limited at an issue price of Rs 82,927.98 each to raise Rs 73.3 crore or about $9 million, according to its regulatory filing with the Registrar of Companies (RoC).

Last December, CollegeDekho closed its Series B round at $35 million. The round was led by Winter Capital, ETS Strategic Capital—the private equity investments arm of ETS (creator of the TOEFL tests and GRE tests), Calega, and existing investor Man Capital. 

The latest round seems to be an addition to its Series B round. The edtech player had raised a total of $47 million prior to this round, as per Tracxn.


The company said that the Series B funds will also be used for acquisitions and consolidation. Subsequently, CollegeDekho bought three startups—IELTSMaterial, Getmyuni, and PrepBytes.

Edtech


ALSO READ
After a turbulent year, edtech players to navigate a hybrid world in 2023

Founded in 2015 by Ruchir Arora, Rajiv Singh, Saurabh Jain, and Rohit Saha, CollegeDekho aims to institutionalise student counselling in India. It connects prospective students with colleges using its proprietary technology and AI-based conversation bot. CollegeDekho specialises in education, college admission, university admission, student counselling, competitive exam preparation, and one-click education solution.


Amid the funding winter, edtech witnessed a significant 39% drop in fundraising in 2022, according to Tracxn. Around 70% of edtech funding in the year came from five $100+ million rounds raised by ﻿BYJU'S﻿, ﻿upGrad﻿, ﻿LEAD﻿, and ﻿Physics Wallah﻿.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

IIFL Fintech Fund picks up 16% in Samadhan for $2M

Backed by Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath, this smart appliance is catering to Indian cooking needs

BYJU'S allegedly buying phone numbers of children, their parents, and threatening them: NCPCR Chief

Mensa Brands acquires MensXP, iDiva, and Hypp from Times Internet

Daily Capsule
Road ahead for India’s logistics sector
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (December 21, 2022)

IIFL Fintech Fund picks up 16% in Samadhan for $2M

Economic activity remains strong but external sector to dent growth: RBI Guv

Bigbasket raises $200M from parent Tata Digital: Report

BYJU'S allegedly buying phone numbers of children, their parents, and threatening them: NCPCR Chief

Road ahead for India’s logistics sector