Ericsson India ramps up production of 5G products

Ericsson India to ramp up production of 5G products

Telecom technology company Ericsson will scale the production capacity and operations with its partner Jabil in Pune to meet the needs of 5G network deployments in India.





Ericsson manufactures equipment with Jabil, including 4G and 5G radios, RAN Compute, and microwave products. The production ramp-up will expand operations with high-technology production and will also generate employment for around 2,000 people in Pune.

Ericsson India is also establishing a technology centre to increase flexibility and speed in bringing products into the market. This centre will focus on new product introduction and production engineering to secure high-quality standards, testing/integration, supply preparations on early-phase products, and operational support to ensure efficient 5G development and deployment in India.





Nunzio Mirtillo, Head of Market Area Southeast Asia, Oceania, and India, Ericsson, said, “The production in India is part of our global production footprint with a presence across continents. This footprint has enabled us to secure a global, flexible, and resilient supply chain to respond quickly to market and customer needs, whereby India also benefits.”

Wipro selected for Dow Jones sustainability index for 13th year in a row

Wipro has been selected as a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI) – 2022 for the 13th year in succession.





This year saw a record 3,519 companies assessed from around the world, of which 332 made it to the DJSI (World) index for 2022-2023. The IT services sector saw 78 companies participating globally, of which 10 were selected in the World Index. Wipro is also part of DJSI (Emerging Markets), one of the only two companies selected from the IT services sector.

Launched in 1999, the S&P DJSI (World) is considered a global standard for corporate sustainability performance and represents the top 10% of an industry/sector based on performance on a comprehensive range of more than 600 Economic, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) parameters.

Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte said, “We have embedded environmental, workplace, and community stewardship both in our annual goals and our everyday actions and decisions. We believe this approach is now critical as we move into an era of increasingly limited resources and rapid global warming.”

Samsung R&D opens tech upskilling centre for students

Samsung R&D Institute Bangalore (SRI-B) inaugurated the Samsung Innovation Campus programme at the Cambridge Institute of Technology (CIT) in the city to upskill youth in future tech domains, including Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, big data, and coding and programming.





According to a statement, the students and faculty at CIT will work on advanced technology training and projects to make students industry ready. Additionally, the SRI-B engineers will mentor the faculty at CIT to bridge the industry-academia gap.





“The goal of the Samsung Innovation Campus is to contribute to the development of India by empowering youth with education,” said Mohan Rao Goli, Chief Technology Officer, Samsung R&D Institute Bangalore.

AscentHR acquires Curio Technologies

AscentHR, the technology company that provides solutions in the HR domain, has acquired Curio Technologies for an undisclosed value. Curio provides solutions in the travel and expense space.





AscentHR will integrate Curio's service offerings with its existing software platform. According to a statement, besides addressing all corporate travel and entertainment requirements, the platform will enable corporate travellers to have a unified application for booking and reporting travel expenses through pre-filled expense reports that showcase the total cost of the journey.





According to AscentHR, organisations often struggle to ensure compliance with corporate travel policies, enhance user experience, and mitigate risks without automated workflow and optimised processes for managing expenses.