Money View raises $75M led by Apis Partners at $900M valuation

Money View has raised $75 million in its ongoing Series E funding led by Apis Partners, a UK-based asset manager at a valuation of $900 million, with participation from existing investors Tiger Global, Winter Capital, and Evolvence.





Earlier this year, the Tiger Global-backed fintech startup raised $75 million in a Series D round in March. Bengaluru-based Money View plans to use this capital to scale its credit business, grow the team, and expand its product portfolio with services such as digital bank accounts, insurance, and wealth management solutions.





Co-founder and CEO Puneet Agarwal said, “Our performance and growth over the past two years has allowed us to drive our mission of true financial inclusion in India with great success.”

Founded in 2014 by Puneet Agarwal and Sanjay Aggarwal, Money View offers various kinds of credit products, including instant personal loans, cards, BNPL and personal financial management solutions. It has partnered with over 15 financial institutions to offer these products.





“Money View has achieved great success already, with their credit products democratising the access for millions of customers in India, and we are truly excited to partner with the company at this stage of its journey,” said Matteo Stefanel, Co-founder and Managing Partner at Apis Partners.





The company said it is operating at an annualised disbursal run rate of $1.2 billion with $800 million in assets under management (AUM). It added that it is recording positive unit economics since inception and has been profitable for the last two years.