Wellbeing Nutrition raises $10M in Series B from HUL and Fireside Ventures

Wellbeing Nutrition, a science-backed, all-natural direct-to-consumer (D2C) nutrition company, has raised $10 million (Rs 85 crore) in a Series B round led by Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) and Fireside Ventures.





Founded in 2019, Wellbeing Nutrition has pioneered disruptive formats in health and wellbeing. Its product range includes Melts (Oral Thin Strips), Slow (Slow-Release 2-in-1 capsules with beadlet in oil technology), Korean Marine Collagen peptides for beauty, Daily Fiber for digestion and Vegan Protein for fitness and everyday health.





The startup has a presence in D2C, and digital marketplaces and is expanding in offline retail channels to over 5000 offline stores.

Wellbeing Nutrition is led by Avnish Chhabria and Saurabh Kapoor, who will continue to operate all functions of the business. HUL and Fireside Ventures will be represented on the Board.





In the last year, revenue grew at a 201% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) between FY19 and FY22. It has scaled operations to over 3000 stores across India. With this fresh fundraise, it aims to launch and extend the product categories, build a senior management team and strengthen its expert channel network, along with strengthening its R&D as well as achieve high retention numbers for growth.

In-Med Prognostics raises $2.13M to expand AI-based image processing for healthcare

Artificial Intelligence (AI) firm In-Med Prognostics has raised $2.13 million led by Exxora with participation from angels. The funds will be used to stabilize and expand the product portfolio and tap global markets.





In-Med Prognostics leverages deep learning algorithms and machine learning to provide time-saving accurate Neuro analysis which aids in the assessment and early detection of neurological disorders such as Dementia, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s at affordable prices. Their ‘Neuroshield’ solution provides a self-explanatory volumetric report within an analysis time of 20 minutes.





The company offers AI-powered image processing proprietary software for neurologist decision support and radiologist workflow enhancement.





In-Med India was founded in 2018. It announced a Rs 50 lakh grant from BIRAC in 2019. In-Med Inc, the US holding company was formed in 2021. Since then, it secured global IP and deployed a new CT Tool. The company has also expanded to Africa.

Contlo raises $3.5M in Seed round to empower ecommerce brands

Contlo, a Delaware and Bengaluru-based customer data and marketing platform for ecommerce and D2C brands has raised $3.5 million in its seed funding round. This round was led by Kae Capital with participation from Better Capital and Titan Capital.





The round also saw participation from angel investors including Harshil Mathur and Shashank Kumar (Founders of Razorpay), D2C brand founders like Varun Alagh of MamaEarth, Arjun Vaidya (Co-founder of V3 Ventures and ex-founder Dr Vaidya’s), Varun Sadana of SuperTails, Varun Vohra of Akna medical, Vikram Khandpur (CPO of Sinch), Srinivas Anumolu (Co-founder of BigBites and ex-founder Upwork and TutorVista), Giridhar Malpani (Founder of Climber Capital) and other angels including operators from global tech companies like Snowflake, Apple, etc. This news comes eight months after the company raised $800,000 in pre-seed funding in January 2022.





Founded by Ishaan Bhola and Mukunda NS in October 2021, Contlo enables ecommerce and D2C brands accelerate sales growth, drive revenue generation and automate personalized experiences for its customers using ecommerce centric omnichannel customer engagement.





The startup plans to deploy the fresh funds to strengthen its product capabilities, Research and Development, besides expanding its go-to-market (GTM) operations. and also in its global marketing agency-led partnership program. The company also plans to further its growth with increased marketing and sales activities, hiring across all teams and expansion into new international markets.





Contlo is currently used by over 1,000 modern ecommerce and D2C brands across the globe such as XYXX, Himalaya Herbals, Symphony, Marico, Yoga bar, Rare Rabbit, The Man Company, G.O.A.T brand labs, Supertails, Jimmy’s Cocktails and Boult audio to name a few. The company has witnessed a massive growth of 50% month-on-month (MoM) since its inception.





