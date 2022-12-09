Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Google, Impact Assets invest in agritech startup Cropin

By Naina Sood
December 09, 2022, Updated on : Fri Dec 09 2022 08:24:38 GMT+0000
Google, Impact Assets invest in agritech startup Cropin
The Gates Foundation-backed agritech startup closed its pre-series D round of $14 million from Google, Singapore-based Impact Assets, and existing investors.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Agritech startup Cropin has raised $14 million from Google and Singapore-based Impact Assets as part of its pre-Series D round.


The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation-backed company plans to raise $50-70 million as part of its Series D funding round in 3-4 months, YourStory reported last week citing Cropin Co-founder and CEO Krishna Kumar.


As per a regulatory filing with the Registrar of Companies, Cropin has passed a special resolution to issue 95,590 compulsorily convertible preference shares at Rs 11,862.68 apiece to raise Rs 113.4 crore ($14 million) in the pre-Series D round. Existing investors Chiratae Ventures and JSR Active Innovation Fund also participated. 

ALSO READ
Scoop: Gates Foundation-backed CropIn to raise up to $70M in series D round

Cropin will use capital from the Series D round to beef up hiring and operations across its new subsidiaries in the US and Singapore, Krishna Kumar had said earlier. Last year, Cropin set up a subsidiary in the Netherlands to take its agri-tech solutions into the European Union region.


Cropin was last valued at $67.5 million, as per Tracxn estimates. It had, in January last year, raised $20 million in Series C funding led by ABC World Asia, with existing investors including Chiratae Ventures and Ankur Capital participating.


Other investors include CDC Group, Beenext and Kris Gopalakrishnan’s family office.


Cropin is looking to hit the public markets in 4-5 years, the CEO said earlier.


Founded in 2010, Cropin provides cloud software-based solutions to agribusinesses to help them maximise productivity using data. The startup has partnered with over 250 enterprise clients and says it has digitised 16 million acres of farmland across 92 countries. 


The company, which counts Intello Labs, Ninjacart and Gramophone among competitors, ended FY 2022 with revenue of nearly Rs 40 crore and annual bookings of about Rs 145 crore.


Net revenue retention, which indicates how the contribution from existing deals has improved, jumped 120% in FY 2022, according to the company.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Softbank-backed Snapdeal to shelve IPO plans

BharatPe claims over Rs 88 Cr in damages from Ashneer Grover and family

Uniqus launches business operations; raises $12.5M Series A funding

We’re embracing technologies on all fronts to accelerate the growth of healthtech and insurtech in India: Ravi Ranjan of Pazcare

Daily Capsule
Pixxel’s path to making space history
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Softbank-backed Snapdeal to shelve IPO plans

Pixxel’s path to making space history

OYO records 83 pc annual growth in business travel

450 artists, 100 booths, 4,000 artworks, 30 art galleries–India Art Festival kicks off its second Bengaluru edition

We’re embracing technologies on all fronts to accelerate the growth of healthtech and insurtech in India: Ravi Ranjan of Pazcare

‘Self-awareness is the foundation of authenticity’ – 15 quotes on motivation and change