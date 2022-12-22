How to raise funds as a deeptech startup

Deeptech enterprises are presently drawing more money than ever before, and given the growing prices of everything and the increasing competition that we are witnessing, this is clearly the way that things must follow.





Investment in deeptech enterprises in India has more than quadrupled, according to current statistics. In 2021, deeptech businesses have received over 133 investments totalling $1.4 billion. This is a big increase above the 106 transactions linked to deep tech businesses in 2020 and the 107 deals converted in 2019.





With the changing calendar year, I am super excited to learn the new score.

Scoring the seed round

A seed round, as the name implies, refers to a startup's initial round or seed capital. This assists entrepreneurs in getting started.





Seed capital is one of the most crucial stages for a firm, if not the most crucial round. This is because the seed round is so vital in allowing a business to see the light of day and infusing fresh hopes in the entrepreneurs, founding leaders, and everyone associated with the organisation. The need of the hour is to locate venture capitalists who are prepared to invest in deeptech firms.

Identify the best VCs for your VENTURE

1. Understand your requirements: Before deciding on the ideal VCs for your business, you must first understand your requirements. What kind of investors are you looking for? How much funding do you require? What is the timetable for your business? Your responses to these questions will assist you in narrowing down the sorts of VCS that are a suitable fit for your business.





2. Analyse the market: Investigate the market to learn about the top participants in the venture capital field. Make a list of possible venture capital companies you believe would be a suitable fit for your venture.

3. Examine investment track record: Once you've narrowed down your selection of possible VCs, examine their investment track record. This will offer you a greater picture of the kind of investments they have made in the past, as well as their success rate.





4. Meet with the VCs: Once you've cut down your list of possible VCs, it's time to meet with them and learn more about them. Inquire about their investment philosophy, techniques, and the sorts of assets in which they are interested.





5. Request a term sheet: Once you have a firm grasp of the VC / investor, request a term sheet. This will offer you a sense of the investment's terms, how much money you might be able to obtain, and when the investment will be completed.





6. Negotiate the terms: Once you get the term sheet, you may work out the details to ensure that the contract benefits both sides.





7. Close the deal: Once you've agreed on the terms, it's time to finalise the transaction. Ascertain that all paperwork is in place and that everyone is satisfied with the conditions of the investment.

Crowdfunding Campaign

1. Set your crowdfunding goal: Before starting your crowdfunding campaign, you need to set a realistic goal. Estimate how much capital you need to get your project off the ground and set your goal accordingly.





2. Choose the right platform: There are many crowdfunding platforms available today, so it’s important to select the one that best fits your needs. Depending on the type of project you’re funding, some platforms may be better suited than others.





3. Create an engaging campaign: Once you’ve chosen the right platform, you need to create an engaging campaign that will attract potential backers. Make sure your campaign clearly explains the project and why it’s worth supporting.





4. Promote your campaign: Once your campaign is set up, it’s time to promote it. Use social media, email, and other channels to get the word out about your campaign and reach your target audience.





5. Thank your backers: Finally, once your campaign is over, make sure to thank your backers for their support. This will help to build relationships and ensure that your backers will be willing to support future projects.

Connect with Angel Investors

1. Attend startup events: Attending startup events, such as pitch competitions, accelerator programmes, and networking events, can be a great way to connect with angel investors.





2. Reach out to your network: Your personal and professional networks can be a great way to connect with angel investors. Ask friends, colleagues, and other people in your network if they know anyone who could be a potential investor.





3. Seek out venture capital funds: Venture capital funds often have angel investors associated with them. Researching the investors associated with venture capital funds can be a great way to find potential angel investors.





4. Attend investor conferences: There are many investor conferences that angel investors attend. Attending these conferences can be a great way to network and meet potential angel investors.

To sum it up

If a deeptech business is looking to raise funding, the most essential thing for them to consider is maintaining calm and waiting, since this is the most critical phase for deep tech startups in India looking to raise a seed/angel round, or any round for that matter. A





After days of hard effort and worry, followed by sleepless nights of labor and stress, you must relax and wait for the outcomes after presenting the pitch to the VC/angel investors or your selected investor. Piling on fears can only make you feel worse, as well as others and, eventually, the business.